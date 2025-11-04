Value of members’ exports and re-exports surged by 16% to reach AED 260 billion

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced its key achievements during the first nine months of 2025. The results highlight the chamber’s vital role in supporting economic growth and enhancing Dubai’s business environment to advance the goals the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The chamber welcomed 53,838 new member companies during the nine-month period from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025, marking year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4%. This steady increase in new member companies reflects Dubai’s enduring appeal as a global business destination and ability to attract sustained inflows of foreign direct investment.

The value of members’ exports and re-exports rose to approximately AED 260 billion during the first nine months of 2025, representing a 16% increase compared to the same period last year. The chamber issued 627,908 Certificates of Origin, up 9% from the same period in 2024, and issued and received 3,743 ATA Carnets for goods valued at around AED 3.69 billion.

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate continues to advance with confidence as it reinforces its position as a leading global centre for business and finance. This progress is supported by an integrated business ecosystem that strengthens investor confidence in Dubai’s positive economic outlook.”

His Excellency added: “We remain committed to strengthening Dubai’s business ecosystem in line with investor expectations by advancing a more agile and growth-driven legislative environment, opening new pathways for global expansion, and deepening international partnerships. These efforts directly support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and are guiding us towards a more competitive and sustainable economy.”

Supporting Global Expansion

During the first nine months of 2025, Dubai Chamber of Commerce successfully supported the international expansion of 90 local companies. This represents strong growth of 20% compared to the 75 companies supported during the same period in 2024.

Strengthening the Legislative Ecosystem

During the first nine months of 2025, the chamber actively reviewed 42 laws and draft laws in collaboration with Business Groups. The private sector’s recommendations achieved an impressive 64% adoption rate, marking a significant 31% increase from the 49% adoption rate during the same period in 2024. The chamber also held 223 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils, marking 68% growth year-on-year.

The chamber organised 25 legal events during the first half of the year as part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness of laws and regulations among the business community, including seminars and workshops on legislative and regulatory frameworks. These sessions were attended by 1,702 participants.

The chamber also received 146 mediation cases, reflecting YoY growth of 11%. The combined value of these cases exceeded AED 230 million.

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses (DCFB), which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, continued its mission to support the sustainability and growth of family enterprises. The centre launched three specialised advisory services during the first nine months of 2025, including the assessment and review of family charters, drafting of family charters, and designing family office structures.

The centre also issued the first directory of family business advisors in Dubai. The initiative enables family-owned businesses to efficiently and effectively access specialised consultancy services across key administrative and operational areas.

A total of 29 participants successfully graduated from the Dubai Family Business Management Programme’s second cohort. The centre also organised two sessions under its Next-Gen Family Businesses Training Programme. The programme is built on leading global standards and designed to deliver a transformative learning experience that equips next-generation family members with skills in leadership, governance, and entrepreneurship.

During the first nine months of the year, the centre hosted four events under its ‘Governance Series,’ providing valuable insights from global experts and business leaders.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

