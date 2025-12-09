United Arab Emirates – The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) welcomed a delegation from the ministries of higher education and scientific research of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. This visit was part of the implementation of the outcomes of the 24th Meeting of the Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research, held in Doha, Qatar, last year. The aim is to organise regular visits among member states to exchange experience and best practices in developing the higher education sector and enhancing international rankings.

The visiting delegation comprised representatives of academic accreditation bodies, higher education institutions, and planning and development authorities across the GCC. During the visit, several strategic files were reviewed, highlighting the UAE's efforts to advance its higher education system. Key initiatives included the ongoing development of the National Qualifications Recognition System, designed to streamline requirements, improve data quality, and enable digital integration with higher education institutions.

MoHESR also presented its efforts to combat academic fraud by employing digital monitoring tools and proactive surveillance to protect students and ensure the quality of educational outcomes. Discussions covered significant developments in global rankings and the outcome-based evaluation framework adopted by the Ministry to strengthen the alignment between higher education outcomes and labour market needs, particularly in research and skill development.

The itinerary included tours of Khalifa University and Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), providing firsthand insight into the UAE's experience in innovative education, artificial intelligence, and advanced scientific research.

This visit reflects the GCC countries' commitment to enhancing collaboration in advancing the region’s educational system and preparing the new generation to spearhead their development journeys.

