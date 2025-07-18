The campaign covered more than 4,000 workers and employees, providing them with essential preventive support.

Educational lectures were held on the risks of heat exhaustion, its symptoms, and treatment methods.

Free medical consultations and health screenings.

UAE, Sharjah: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah and a network of government and private sector partners, has completed three key phases of the 14th Heat Exhaustion and Disease Prevention Campaign.

Running from July to August under the theme “Your Safety is Our Priority,” the campaign coincides with the midday work ban, aiming to raise health awareness among outdoor workers and field personnel regarding the dangers of heat stress during the summer.

Reaching over 4,000 workers

The campaign has so far targeted more than 4,000 individuals across various sites, beginning in Sharjah City and extending to Al Hamriyah and Al Dhaid in the central region.

Activities included educational lectures on the risks, symptoms, and treatments of heat stress, as well as best practices for prevention and first aid. In addition, the campaign provided free medical screenings and distributed essential preventive supplies to workers.

Targeting both workers and employers

The campaign’s awareness activities, which run throughout the week across all regions of Sharjah, featured field visits to multiple sites. The visits focused on raising awareness among construction workers about proper health practices during the summer and equipping them with guidelines to help avoid heat stress risks.

Employers in factories and construction sites were also engaged, educating them on the importance of adopting protective measures to ensure worker safety during the high-temperature season. These efforts were carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority.

Reaching diverse segments

The campaign also covered workers at fuel stations, public parks, parking facilities, and delivery services, providing them with vital information and preventive guidelines to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion.

It also organized educational activities for community members, including housewives and university students, in collaboration with the Emirates Friends of Seniors’ Citizens Association and Al Qasimia University in Sharjah.

These activities aimed to highlight the importance of health protection during the summer, promote a culture of healthy living, and encourage participants to share the knowledge and preventive measures with domestic helpers.

The campaign seeks to reach 10,000 workers as part of a comprehensive national initiative that places human well-being at the centre of community development, in line with the goals of the “Year of Community 2025.” The campaign also supports national efforts to enhance public health and foster cross-sector partnerships to improve quality of life across Sharjah.

Healthy working environment

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarooni, Director of MoHAP’s Representative Office in Sharjah, stressed that the campaign is a humanitarian initiative that embodies the values of social responsibility and contributes significantly to promoting health awareness across all segments of society, particularly among outdoor labourers.

He emphasized that the campaign supports government efforts to safeguard labour rights and ensure a healthy work environment, in accordance with WHO standards and the human-focused objectives of the Year of Community.

Improving quality of life in Sharjah

The Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, represented by the Friends of Kidney Patients Association in Sharjah, intensified efforts to support the campaign’s goal of improving quality of life and promoting public health.

The campaign also focused on building a health-conscious culture that encourages positive behaviours to protect workers from heat stress. The Council’s active participation highlighted the importance of unifying efforts and enhancing cooperation to ensure the campaign’s success, while reaffirming the need to provide a safe and supportive work environment that honours the vital role of workers in society.

Campaign Partners

Partners supporting the campaign include the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Police, Emirates Health Services, Sharjah Sports Council, Labour Standards Development Authority, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Prevention and Safety Authority, Sharjah Volunteering Centre, Sharjah Coop, Sharjah Charity International, the Friends of Kidney Patients Association, Emirates Red Crescent, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Fast Building Contracting, Al Jaber Optical, Medcare Group, Aster DM Healthcare, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, NMC Hospital, Zulekha Hospital, Life Pharmacy Group and Gaia Healthcare.