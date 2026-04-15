UAE - The Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) convened to review the nominations submitted for the Award’s 2026 edition, reinforcing its commitment to recognizing and honoring exemplary achievements in the global knowledge and human development domain.

During the meeting, the Board assigned the Advisory Committee the responsibility of evaluating the nominations and submitting recommendations for a preliminary shortlist, with the final review and candidate selection set to take place at the next Board of Trustees meeting.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, Secretary-General of MBRKA and CEO of MBRF; Dr. Ali Alghefli, Vice Dean for Social Sciences at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences - UAE University; Prof. Alexander Zehndar, Trustee and Former Director representing the Nanyang Technological University; Prof. Mohamed Osman Alkhosht, Trustee and Former President of Cairo University; Prof. Kazuhiko Takeuchi, Trustee and Director and Project Professor at the Integrated Research System for Sustainability Science (IR3S) - University of Tokyo; Prof. Nick Rawlins, Advisor and Former Pro-Vice-Chancellor University of Oxford and former Vice-President of The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Prof. Jason Czyz, Trustee and President Institute of International Education; Dr. David Bennet, Advisor; Dr. Wes Harry, Advisor and Minute Secretary and Dr. Hany Torky, Advisor.

This year’s nominations reflect strong engagement, with over 1,800 registrations received through the Award’s official website, representing diverse institutions and individuals from across the globe. This further highlights the Award’s growing international stature and pioneering role in advancing knowledge-driven development.

The Board noted that several of the nominations represent high-level contributions to knowledge production and dissemination, underscoring both the quality and diversity of this year’s applicants.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb stated: “The remarkable scale of global participation that we are witnessing this year mirrors the growing role of the knowledge ecosystem in fuelling both sustainable development and human progress. Aligning with this, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award continues to celebrate impactful ideas while honoring the individuals and institutions shaping the future of the global knowledge landscape.”

His Excellency further stated: “At MBRF, we remain committed to fostering an environment that values innovation, empowers minds, and supports transformative contributions which can elevate knowledge societies worldwide.”

The trustees highlighted the distinguished track record of the previous winners of MBRKA, many of whom have gone on to receive prestigious international recognitions, including the Nobel Prize. This reflects the Award’s pioneering role in honoring influential knowledge leaders.

Furthermore, the trustees extended their sincere appreciation to all institutions and individuals who submitted nominations for the 2026 edition, commending their efforts in supporting the global knowledge ecosystem and driving impactful societal contributions.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com