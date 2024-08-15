96% of customer requirements are met during the first call.

The number of support requests submitted by customers has exceeded 35,000.

Immediate service with no waiting for customers.

Younis Haji Al Khoori: Customer happiness is our priority, and we are committed to providing comprehensive support for all their needs.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has reported outstanding results in customer happiness and service quality for the first half of this year. Performance indicators from the ministry’s call centre revealed a substantial rise, with customer happiness reaching 96% and the completion of customer requirements also at 96%, both exceeding the target of 90%.

Rapid And Effective Services

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, stressed that such indicators demonstrate the Ministry's ongoing efforts to ensure customer happiness and strengthen its commitment to delivering exceptional support.

He emphasised that MoF’ call centre and customer happiness channels played a significant role in delivering rapid and effective services, resolving enquiries efficiently, and offering innovative solutions through direct communication channels.

He added, "The exceptional results achieved by the centre can be attributed to the team's high efficiency, continuous training on the latest technologies, and investment in advanced technological infrastructure. The centre's use of smart systems to analyse data and forecast customer needs has significantly enhanced service quality. The Ministry will continue to upgrade the performance of the call centre and customer happiness channels by launching new digital channels powered by artificial intelligence to provide a unique and integrated customer experience."

Key Results

Key achievements of MoF’s call centre and customer happiness channels in the first half of this year include: 87.9% of calls were answered within 20 seconds, while the percentage of unanswered calls did not exceed 2%.

The average duration of incoming calls was 4 minutes and 30 seconds, with zero waiting time for customers, as responses were provided immediately.

The total number of support requests received by the customer happiness channels exceeded 35,000, comprising 18,257 incoming calls, 10,464 emails, 1,362 instant chats, 6,098 requests through the self-service system, and 148 inquiry services.

To further fuel digital transformation, the Ministry of Finance developed a strategy for managing customer happiness channels and call centres. The strategy involves initiatives to streamline operations, including the implementation of smart screens through the data lake system to analyse customer data and incoming requests.

