Dubai, UAE: As part of its strategic efforts to enhance the UAE's global leadership in climate action and support its path towards achieving climate NetZero by 2050, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has announced the launch of the National Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system. The launch took place during a special event on the sidelines of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai and was attended by a number of senior officials and experts from relevant government entities and the private sector.

The new system is a fundamental pillar of the nation's environmental and climate governance framework, representing the first-of-its-kind integrated national platform in the region that combines the monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants. The system aims to provide an accurate and reliable database to support decision-makers in formulating evidence-based policies and enable all sectors to track their progress towards achieving the UAE's climate and environmental goals. It aims to achieve the goals of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the National Air Quality Agenda 2031. The system also plays a key role in achieving the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme by streamlining procedures and transforming a long and complex work cycle into a simplified and effective process.

In her speech at the event, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the MRV system's launch embodies the wise leadership's vision of harnessing innovation and digital transformation to build a sustainable and prosperous future.

Her Excellency stated: "In the UAE, we do not see sustainability as an option, but as a strategic path to ensure the nation's prosperity. Our ambition to achieve NetZero by 2050 is at the heart of the UAE's development vision and an integral part of building a diversified and competitive national economy. We see this transformation as a strategic opportunity to foster innovation in our key sectors, opening new horizons for growth, and ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for our future generations".

Her Excellency added: "Achieving this ambitious vision requires a solid foundation of knowledge and accurate data, as we cannot manage what we cannot measure. Therefore, the launch of the National MRV system represents a quantum leap in our environmental governance. It is a strategic tool that enables us to accurately measure our emissions, understand our environmental impact, meet our climate commitments with confidence and responsibility, and solidify the UAE's position as a leading global model in climate and environmental leadership".

Her Excellency Al Dahak extended her gratitude and appreciation to all the partners who contributed to the completion of this national project over four years, adding: "I extend my sincere thanks to all our partners, including federal ministries and entities, local governments across all emirates, our partners in the private and industrial sectors, and our international partners who have contributed their data and expertise to this significant achievement".

Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi: "The National MRV System is a cornerstone of the country’s digital transformation strategy, serving as a critical governance mechanism. By accelerating the delivery of accurate, verifiable environmental data, we not only strengthening our global position by meeting international commitments with precision but, most importantly, we empower our leaders to forge evidence-based policies founded on scientific rigor. At EAD, our role is pivotal: to seamlessly integrate local data with the federal system, ensuring the highest standards of data efficiency and accuracy to advance both Abu Dhabi's environmental agenda and the nation's international obligations."

For his part, HE Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani is the Director General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, praised the efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in leveraging cutting-edge technologies to develop innovative environmental solutions that safeguard the UAE natural resources.

His Excellency highlighted the importance of the National Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system as a digital platform underscoring the UAE’s commitment to meeting national and international climate goals in line with the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. He also commended the role of the system in providing an integrated mechanism for collecting and analysing carbon-emission data, ensuring transparency and accuracy to inform policymakers decision in designing effective climate policies.

“Climate action depends on effective cooperation of all stakeholders,” His Excellency added. “The system emphasises the importance of these partnerships in achieving the emirates’ environmental priorities while strengthening technical and institutional capacities. At the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, we are committed to enhancing collaboration channels with relevant stakeholders to leverage the system’s capabilities and foster Dubai’s position in advancing sustainable climate action.”

H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Humaid Al Qasimi, chairman of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development said: “Our green development begins with monitoring data through the Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system, which provides us with a clear and accurate view of greenhouse gas emissions and enables us to make sustainable decisions that strengthen Sharjah’s leadership in climate and environmental action.”

H.E. Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department said: “The launch of the Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system is a strategic step that strengthens climate action framework. It enhances the efficiency of emissions management and standardizes measurement and analysis methods, supporting carbon-neutrality targets while improving the transparency and quality of environmental data.”

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali, Director-General of the Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality: “Our participation in the National MRV System reflects Umm Al Quwain Municipality’s commitment to supporting national climate action efforts, and we are proud to be part of this pivotal achievement that enhances air quality and promotes quality of life”.

H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, Acting Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is enhancing its climate change efforts by implementing the "Measurement, Reporting, and Verification" (MRV) system. This system monitors greenhouse gas emissions, provides accurate reports on reduction progress, and promotes transparency, supporting informed environmental decision-making. It aligns with the UAE's Vision 2050, which focuses on achieving sustainable development, enhancing energy efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions. The MRV system also encourages local businesses to adopt eco-friendly technologies, contributing to the sustainability of the emirate’s resources and supporting the nation's broader sustainability goals.

H.E. Aseela Abdullah Moalla. Director of Fujairah Environment Authority, said: we are keen to align our strategy with this pioneering national project "National Monitoring, Reporting and Verification System", which represents a pivotal step that embodies the vision of our wise leadership in enhancing governance through transparency and credibility in monitoring and sharing data in cooperation with the federal entities and the private sector as well, to ensure a successful experience of this national project, according to the highest levels of accuracy in data collection and analysis to develop an integrated national digital platform that contributes to improving air quality and enhancing the efficiency of emissions management.

Strategic and Technical Dimensions of the New System

During the event, Dr. Alanoud Alhaj Al Ali, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the strategic and technical dimensions of the new system.

Her Excellency explained that the system aims to achieve a set of key objectives, most importantly, consolidating the UAE's leadership by enhancing its compliance with the transparency requirements and international climate action requirements under Article 13 of the Paris Agreement. It builds an integrated system that enables various national and local entities to collaborate on monitoring and reporting emissions through a unified, user-friendly platform. It also supports decision-making by providing accurate and updated data on greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants to aid policymakers in developing evidence-based policies and legislation. Additionally, it accelerates progress towards national goals, particularly the goals of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the National Air Quality Agenda 2031.

The National System's Development Journey: From Foundation to Launch

The National MRV system was developed through a meticulous and systematic journey spanning four years. The foundational phase, during 2021 and 2022, involved a comprehensive analysis of the current situation and a review of global best practices. During this period, relevant partners from the government and private sectors were identified, data and international methodologies were determined, and the project's institutional and governance framework was developed. The second phase, from 2023 to 2025, focused on the system's design and development, undergoing three successive pilot phases for rigorous testing and operation, leading to the launch of the final, ready-for-use national version. The system was designed enabling the private sector to assess their decarbonization progress and their roadmap towards reaching net zero targets.

"Zero Bureaucracy" as a Tangible Reality

Dr. Alanoud Alhaj Al Ali highlighted the role the MRV system plays as a practical model embodying the government's "Zero Bureaucracy" vision.

Her Excellency stated: “This project is more than just a technical tool, it represents a working philosophy that reflects our commitment to transforming government procedures into a smart and proactive system. By re-engineering and fully automating data collection processes, we have successfully built a national model that frees our partners from complex administrative burdens and directs their energies toward achieving strategic goals, thereby enhancing government performance and supporting the nation's sustainable development journey.”

Her Excellency showcased the tangible impact of the system in simplifying procedures and boosting efficiency, reducing the timeframe for preparing emissions inventory reports from 15 months to just 3 months, a time saving of over 80%. The workflow was streamlined from 11 complex steps to 4 simplified and automated ones, and on the governance level, communication channels were consolidated from over 240 entities and partners to just 7 main coordinating bodies. These transformations have collectively freed up thousands of manual work hours, converting them into added value that serves national objectives.

A Leading Model of Partnership and Collaboration

Dr. Alanoud Alhaj Al Ali affirmed that this national achievement would not have been possible without the comprehensive, participatory approach adopted by the Ministry. This included conducting over 200 bilateral meetings and 20 specialised workshops with all partners at the federal, local, and private sector levels to align roles, standardise methodologies, and ensure the highest levels of data accuracy and reliability.