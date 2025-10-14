Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE Pavilion hosted the Biodiversity Forum yesterday, titled "Learning from Nature, Acting for Nature," as part of the activities of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, which is being hosted by Abu Dhabi from October 9 to 15, 2025.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) co-organised the forum with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), ADNOC and the regional Chief Sustainability Officers (CSO) Network. The forum convened leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across government, private sector, academia, and civil society to inspire and mobilise measurable biodiversity action, fostering cross-sectoral collaboration for a sustainable future.

The forum was attended by His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director of The Executive Office and Sustainability Directorate at ADNOC; Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; Her Excellency Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; and Mr. Ibrahim Al-Zu’bi, Group Chief Sustainability & ESG Officer at ADNOC and Chair of the CSO Network, alongside a number of executive officials from ADNOC and several local and international partners.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, said: “Public-private partnerships are essential to protecting nature. For business and industry, this means adopting a more integrated approach, ensuring that decisions around growth, investment and operations consider nature at every stage. As the UAE continues to advance its national industrial strategy, technology and sustainability will remain key drivers to create long-term value for our nation while preserving our natural heritage.”

HE Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi commented: “We stand at a pivotal moment where the urgency of biodiversity loss meets the promise of bold action. In Abu Dhabi, we have shown that conservation is essential for a resilient and prosperous future. From restoring more than 50 million mangroves to launching the world’s largest coral rehabilitation programme, our efforts prove that nature-based solutions are not only effective - but they are also scalable, measurable, and economically sound. We call on industry leaders and innovators to see biodiversity not as a constraint, but as our greatest asset. Science is clear, the tools are available, and the examples of success surround us. All that remains is the courage to act".

Her Excellency Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at MoCCAE underscored the UAE's enduring commitment to biodiversity and nature, a respect deeply rooted in the vision of the nation's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

HE Al Shehhi highlighted the UAE's significant biodiversity achievements, including the establishment of 49 protected areas, the designation of 9 key biodiversity areas, and the ambitious target to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030. HE emphasised that these concrete actions demonstrate the UAE's global leadership in "Acting for Nature," with national policies closely aligned with the Global Biodiversity Framework and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Her Excellency said: "Nature teaches us resilience, grit, and living in harmony with diversity. It demonstrates the intricate interconnectedness of all life, where every element plays a role, and where true strength is found in the richness of its variety. This forum is designed to foster cross-sectoral collaboration and accelerate commitments to concrete outcomes."

Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Founding Partner, Posterity Institute and Secretary General, CSO Network, said:

"As a network of over 100 Chief Sustainability Officers—many from the private sector—we see firsthand how industries and nature are deeply connected. Every business depends on healthy ecosystems, and every innovation can be designed to give back to them. Our collective mission is to ensure that protecting nature becomes integral to economic progress, not separate from it. "

The Biodiversity Forum featured a rich programme designed to challenge conventional thinking and accelerate the translation of commitments into tangible actions. Through a series of high-level panel discussions and TED-style talks, participants shared best practices, innovative solutions, and lessons drawn from nature to address pressing environmental challenges.

The first session reviewed the roles of industrial sectors in advancing nature's objectives, with the participation of representatives from ADNOC, TAQA, and Aldar Properties. The speakers discussed how companies can transition from environmental compliance to integrating biodiversity into their corporate strategies.

In the second session, representatives from the Environment and Climate Change Authority – Dubai, Emirates Nature WWF, HSBC Bank, and Jumeirah Burj Al Arab presented real-life stories about protecting endangered species, such as sea turtles and birds of prey, and the cultivation of mangrove trees. The session highlighted the integration of scientific knowledge with local cultural heritage in managing natural habitats and emphasised the role of sustainable finance and community initiatives in the success of conservation programmes.

The third session featured sustainability heads from Al-Futtaim Group, DAS Holding, and Sustain Labs Paris, who addressed the challenges of integrating biodiversity into investment decisions.

The forum underscored the collective responsibility to preserve biodiversity and secure a sustainable future, reinforcing the message that local actions directly contribute to global progress in climate resilience, ecosystem restoration, and species conservation.

