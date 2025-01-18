MoIAT showcased innovative products that support sustainability and recycling as part of the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

Engaging sessions covered topics such as the Make it in the Emirates Forum, the Industrial Technology Transformation Index, and the Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap.

MoIAT signed an MoU with Aldar Group for an incentive program aimed at encouraging suppliers to adopt sustainable practices under the National In-Country Value Program.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) concluded its participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025, themed “The Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress”. MoIAT showcased the Make it in the Emirates initiative’s opportunities, emphasizing its pivotal role in advancing sustainability within the industrial sector in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn.

MoIAT invited investors, manufacturers, and companies to join the upcoming fourth edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum from 19 – 22 May. The ministry’s stand displayed a variety of innovative products manufactured by leading UAE companies.

MoIAT signed a memorandum of understandingwith Aldar Group to launchan incentive program encouraging suppliers to adopt sustainability best practices. The program evaluates suppliers based on criteria such as sustainability data, recycling rates, use of renewable energy, and carbon emission intensity. Additional factors include reduced use of single-use plastics, employee health and safety initiatives, and alignment with Aldar’s policy on low-carbon materials. The initiative supports National In-Country Value (ICV) Program.

During ADSW, His Excellency Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at MoIAT, delivered the opening speech for the announcement of a strategic partnership between Al Ahlia Coca-Cola Beverages and Emerge to launch a pioneering 1.8 MW solar photovoltaic plant. He noted that the project aligns with the Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap MoIAT launched during COP28.

In his remarks, HE Fadhel extended an invitation to investors and manufacturers to participate in the fourth edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, scheduled for 19-22 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi. The event is expected to be the largest to date, anticipating more than 20,000 attendees and showcasing 5,000 UAE-made products across seven pavilions representing 12 industrial sectors, along with a dedicated pavilion for Emirati handicrafts for the first time.

MoIAT hosted three interactive awareness sessions for investors, companies, and manufacturers at its stand. The first showcased the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) and its impact on fostering sustainability, enhancing operational efficiency in industrial companies, and adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies. The second session emphasized the role of the Make it in the Emirates initiative in promoting sustainability and creating an attractive business environment for both local and international industrial investors. The third highlighted the Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap, discussing how the industrial sector can align with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

During ADSW, MoIAT highlighted the ministry’s key initiatives, such as the Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap and the Industrial Sustainability Alliance. These initiatives promote green technologies and sustainable solutions, including green hydrogen, solar energy, and funding for eco-friendly industries. MoIAT highlighted its financing solutions in collaboration with its partners including Emirates Development Bank and local banks to support environmentally friendly industries. Additionally, the ministry showcased the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), which enables industrial companies to adopt 4IR technologies like AI, IoT, and smart solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity. The UAE’s robust national quality infrastructure, which encompasses standards, conformity systems, and accreditation, was also emphasized.

