United Arab Emirates: Following the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council’s approval, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced a new academic calendar structure to be implemented across all public and private higher education institutions (HEIs) for the academic year 2025-2026, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing the national education system.

The new structure introduces key changes to end-of-term holidays to create a more flexible and consistent academic calendar across UAE-based HEIs. Aligned with the ‘Year of Community’ objectives, the structure aims to foster family cohesion and support students through a balanced distribution of study and break periods.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, noted that the new academic calendar reflects the Ministry’s commitment to creating an integrated university environment that meets student needs, enhances academic life and boosts student performance.

His Excellency Dr. Al Awar added: “This step reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the higher education system by aligning academic policies with community development goals and student needs. The changes mark a qualitative shift toward a more flexible, balanced system that supports students’ well-being, community engagement and personal growth.”

Under the new structure, the university academic year will start on 25 August 2025, with major holidays aligning with the school calendar. These include a four-week winter break from 8 December 2025 to 4 January 2026, with classes resuming on 5 January 2026, as well as a two-week spring break from 16 to 29 March 2026, with classes resuming on 30 March 2026.

The academic year will end on 3 July 2025, offering a clearer and more balanced schedule that supports students’ learning and wellbeing. All UAE-based higher education institutions must follow a unified academic year start and end date, with exceptions for international universities aligned with their home calendars.

The mandate also allows flexibility in determining the start date of the academic year in line with the requirements of academic programs and specializations at higher education institutions, as well as flexibility in setting the end date of the academic year based on the timing of the summer semesters. While also allowing the flexibility to adjust the holiday dates by up to one week before or after the specified dates, provided the holiday duration remains unchanged.

Adoption of the new academic calendar is a strategic move aligned with national efforts to advance higher education by offering a more flexible, high-quality experience that meets students’ academic and personal needs. It reflects MoHESR’s commitment to fostering an integrated learning environment that empowers students to reach their full potential, prepares them for the future and equips them to contribute to national development with the skills and creativity needed across vital fields.