The establishment of the committee reflects the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional collaboration and advance the development of the higher education sector in the UAE

During its first meeting, the committee reviewed the current state of higher education in the UAE, HEI classification, and areas of improvement

H.E. Abdulrahman Al Awar:

The formation of the committee reflects the Ministry’s commitment to a participatory and integrated approach to shaping the future of higher education that enhances graduates’ qualifications and builds their capacities

We believe that developing a successful and sustainable higher education system requires strong collaboration with national companies, the private sector, and research institutes

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has established the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills, chaired by His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research. The newly formed body is one of the subcommittees of the Higher Education Committee of the Education, Human Development and Community Council.

The move reflects the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional collaboration and advance the development of the higher education sector in the UAE. The committee will contribute to building a flexible and forward-looking education system capable of meeting national development priorities and keeping pace with the rapid transformation of the global labour market.

H.E. Dr. Al Awar said: “At MoHESR, we believe that developing a successful and sustainable higher education system requires strong collaboration with national companies, the private sector, and research institutes. The formation of the committee is a testament to our commitment to adopting a participatory and integrated approach to shaping the future of higher education that enhances graduates’ qualifications, builds their capacities, and prepares them to contribute to a competitive, knowledge-based economy. Its work will support our vision for a dynamic, responsive educational system that equips students with the skills required to lead our nation’s journey of sustainable development.”

He added: “We continue to work closely with our partners in the public and private sectors to redesign the higher education system to be more agile, flexible, and closely linked to the needs of the economy, technology, and society. This approach will ensure that our graduates possess high-quality qualifications and advanced skills that match their ambitions while contributing to national progress.”

The committee comprises a distinguished group of academic leaders from the UAE’s higher education institutions (HEIs), alongside representatives of key economic sectors, including technology, industry, energy, health, tourism, and investment. The diverse membership reflects the alignment of the higher education system with national development priorities.

During the committee’s first meeting, held at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the current state of the higher education in the UAE was reviewed, along with the committee’s role in developing the sector, linking it to secondary education and labour market. It also discussed enhancing its global competitiveness through active collaboration with international, industrial, and research institutions, addressed the performance of UAE-based HEIs in global rankings and explored strategies for improving their positions.

The members evaluated criteria for collaboration between HEIs and the industrial sector within the approved framework. Additionally, a pilot initiative was launched to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education, and specialized working groups were formed to oversee the implementation of the committee’s initiatives and recommendations.

As part of its mandate, the committee will propose higher education development plans and work to align them with general education development plans. It will also assess the performance of HEIs, offering recommendations for improvement in line with international competitiveness indicators and national needs. In addition, the committee will drive collaboration between HEIs and strengthen partnerships with the public and private sectors to ensure that higher education outcomes match the needs of the labour market.

Further responsibilities include enhancing coordination between HEIs, research councils, and key economic sectors in the UAE, organising conferences and other scientific events, and forming specialised technical teams to implement joint initiatives and projects across various sectors.

The formation of the committee is part of the Ministry’s efforts to boost the global competitiveness of the UAE’s higher education and scientific research sectors and aligning them with the country’s strategic objectives, most notably building a knowledge economy and developing national human capital.

For further information, please contact:

Maher Al Bash

Weber Shandwick

E: MAlbash@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com

Shamma Al Sabt

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research

E: Shamma.AlSabt@mohesr.gov.ae

Sara Farrah

Weber Shandwick

E: Sfarrah@webershandwick.com