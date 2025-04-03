UAE, Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has been awarded diamond membership by the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) — the highest distinction granted by the internationally recognized organization in the field of quality and institutional excellence.

This prestigious achievement solidifies MoHAP's continued commitment to improving healthcare quality and institutional excellence, aligning with the UAE's vision for government excellence.

The diamond membership brings with it a host of strategic advantages that are expected to significantly enhance the ministry’s performance and support the achievement of its strategic goals for 2022–2026.

These benefits include access to a rich knowledge base, cutting-edge tools for performance measurement and improvement, and opportunities to engage in global forums and events alongside leading experts in quality and institutional excellence.

Enhancing Governance and Performance

The membership empowers the ministry to further enhance institutional governance by implementing the EFQM’s comprehensive framework, which guides the structured management of services, operations, and resources. In turn, this structured framework promotes greater transparency, improved efficiency, and higher effectiveness, reinforcing the ministry’s commitment to excellence in every aspect of its performance.

Additionally, the membership will catalyze the improvement of the UAE's healthcare system, enabling MoHAP to adopt new and innovative methods for designing and delivering services. It also supports the development of integrated and sustainable healthcare models that can meet the diverse needs of the population.

Moreover, the membership will play an important role in developing national talent by offering advanced training and qualification programmes in quality and institutional excellence.

It will also help foster a culture of innovation, making it a key driver in improving services and processes—thereby supporting the development of a healthcare system that is both sustainable and resilient.

Most importantly, the diamond membership will contribute to improving the overall customer experience by focusing on real added value and meaningful results that make a difference in people’s lives and enhance the well-being of the wider community.

Integrated system for excellence and quality

The ministry stressed that it adopts an integrated performance system to enhance and develop its performance across corporate governance, health sustainability, capacity building, healthcare innovation, and data integration. It added that the membership provides access to the latest global methodologies in institutional excellence, enabling the ministry to drive qualitative transformation in its services and operations.

Earning diamond membership from the European Foundation for Quality Management, the ministry said, is more than just a prestigious milestone or international recognition—it's a testament to how far MoHAP has come in embracing excellence and quality at every level. It reflects the ministry’s commitment to delivering world-class standards and opens new doors for collaboration and learning with global leaders in quality and institutional excellence.

Strategic partnership

Saqr Al Hemeiri, Director of the Strategy and Future Department, emphasised that the EFQM diamond membership is a significant milestone in the ministry’s journey toward excellence and leadership. He noted that the membership will further enhance the culture of quality and innovation across all levels of institutional work, providing the ministry with valuable access to EFQM’s advanced model for improving systems and processes in line with global best practices.

Al Hemeiri added: "The ministry is committed to collaborating with international institutions and organisations to exchange knowledge, share expertise, adopt best practices, and carry out benchmarking that helps strengthen our institutional capabilities and enhance the quality of our services in line with the highest global standards.

Through the adoption of the EFQM model, the ministry seeks to create a conducive work environment that not only stimulates creativity and excellence, and builds both institutional and individual competencies, but also supports the ongoing development of skills and capabilities—thereby creating a competitive, sustainable healthcare system that can adapt to change and meet future needs."

He noted that a comprehensive roadmap has been put in place to maximize the benefits of the diamond membership, including specialized training programs, institutional development projects, and knowledge exchange with global leaders in quality and excellence.

Innovation and lasting impact

For his part, Russell Longmuir, CEO of the European Foundation for Quality Management, expressed his pride in collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, commending the ministry's advanced approach to applying quality and institutional excellence standards.

"Reaching diamond membership shows just how committed the ministry is to build a healthcare system that truly serves its people," Longmuir said. "We believe this partnership will open new doors for innovation and lasting impact, ensuring better care and a healthier future for all.”

The European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) is one of the world’s leading organisations in the field of quality and organisational excellence. It provides a globally recognised integrated management framework that enables organisations to assess and evaluate their performance, identify areas of strength and opportunities for improvement, and develop strategic action plans aimed at achieving sustainable excellence.