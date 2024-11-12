Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE), in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, has launched a national educational awareness campaign to instil the values of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision in future generations. The campaign runs until November 8 and includes students across all educational levels.

The campaign aims to raise students' awareness of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision's role in shaping the nation's future by highlighting its four key pillars: Forward Society, Forward Economy, Forward Diplomacy and Forward Ecosystem.

This initiative aims to instil principles of a cohesive society, diversified economy, international cooperation and innovation in students. Through a series of interactive discussions, creative projects, workshops, group work, volunteering initiatives and sessions for constructive dialogue, it fosters a sense of responsibility for the UAE’s future.

The activities are designed to introduce students to the fundamental concepts behind the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and its pillars. Through these activities, students are getting the opportunity to explore the importance of building a cohesive society that values education, healthcare, and cultural heritage, with an emphasis on a diversified, innovative economy. They also learn about the UAE’s role in global cooperation, environmental conservation, and community service, engaging with diplomatic and environmental roles to deepen their understanding of diversity, inclusiveness, and entrepreneurship.

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said: “The ‘We the UAE 2031’ awareness campaign, launched across all schools nationwide, marks a pivotal step in our mission to foster a deep understanding of the nation's aspirations among students, while empowering them to recognize their crucial role in realizing these ambitions. We believe that this initiative will contribute to shaping a generation of visionary leaders and innovators, equipped to meet challenges and contribute to a sustainable, prosperous future for our nation.”

Her Excellency Al Amiri added: “The Ministry of Education launched introductory workshops to numbers of new educators across the country, to prepare educational and administrative staff and raise their awareness on the vision. The Ministry will also continue to introduce additional workshops to sustain this momentum.”

Omar Sultan Al Olama: Instilling national values in the next generation is the UAE’s greatest investment in its future

His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, noted that nurturing the new Emirati generation with the national values and goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision is the UAE's greatest investment in its future. It also aligns with the government’s commitment to realising the leadership's directives to strengthen community involvement in the nation’s development.

His Excellency Al Olama also mentioned that since its inception, the UAE has prioritised its people by fostering a cohesive society, building a pioneering economy, and developing an effective governance system. This focus aims to cultivate awareness in future generations, preparing them to champion sustainable development and prosperity for their country.

Huda AlHashimi: Raising the new generation’s awareness of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision

Her Excellency Huda AlHashimi, Deputy Minister for Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, noted that partnering with the Ministry of Education aims to enhance the new generation's awareness of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, a comprehensive strategy to sustain the UAE's leadership and excellence by fostering a spirit of teamwork.

Her Excellency AlHashimi said that introducing students to the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision will motivate them to take an active role in shaping the country's future. It will enhance their understanding of national goals and instil values of teamwork, innovation and creative thinking, empowering them to contribute to the UAE's sustainable development vision.

The campaign also features initiatives aimed at developing students’ personal skills, in addition to providing opportunities for volunteering and community service, enhancing their sense of social responsibility, and broadening their understanding of societal challenges.

