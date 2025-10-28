Ecosystem offers free zone platform for sustainable business to decarbonise and grow

Expo City location optimises global trade and leverages sustainable infrastructure

Initiative will drive UAE’s long-term growth, prosperity and economic diversification

DUBAI – The Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Expo City Dubai have come together to launch the UAE’s first Green Innovation District – a landmark initiative set to redefine industrial development by seamlessly integrating economic growth with environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

The new Green Innovation District, set up in collaboration with four strategic partners, will serve as a powerful catalyst for sustainable industrial growth, attracting global businesses to the UAE and actively accelerating the nation’s ambitious economic diversification and climate action goals, as set out in the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, Centennial 2071 Plan and National Investment Strategy 2031.

Supporting eco-conscious businesses – specifically those committed to clean energy, circular economy and green tech – to decarbonise and grow, Expo City Dubai is seen as the Green Innovation District’s ideal location, with its ready-built sustainable infrastructure, award-winning world-class free zone, commitment to net zero by 2050 and legacy of driving sustainable, innovative progress. This is underscored by its strategic location, mid-way between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, on a critical logistics link that connects Jebel Ali Port with Al Maktoum International Airport, optimising global trade.

His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, said: “The launch of the UAE’s first Green Innovation District at Expo City Dubai marks a major milestone in advancing the nation’s long-term economic and climate ambitions. Designed to serve as a powerful catalyst for sustainable economic growth, the District will provide an incubative environment for enterprises and startups driving the UAE’s green economy and circular economy transition, creating a sustainable environment that supports long-term, comprehensive economic and social development.”

His Excellency added: “Businesses operating within the District will also benefit from the Green Intellectual Property (IP) roadmap launched by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, which aims to foster innovation, accelerate technology localisation and support the development of new projects in the new economy, environmental sustainability, and the circular economy. Furthermore, the initiative will enhance the UAE’s attractiveness as a destination for green and sustainable innovations and investments, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. Together with Expo City Dubai, we are forging an ecosystem where economic prosperity and environmental responsibility are inextricably linked, developing sustainable solutions in the fields of clean energy and green electricity, including generating electricity from renewable sources such as solar, water, and wind. This initiative will support the country’s national goals in achieving net zero while also setting new benchmarks for green industrial development, becoming a flagship model for the Global South.”

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “The Green Innovation District builds on Expo City Dubai’s myriad of sustainability credentials to cultivate an interconnected community operating on a circular economy model. It speaks to our core purpose – to drive meaningful change that maximises our environmental, social and economic impact – and will become a highly attractive destination for eco-conscious businesses worldwide, solidifying the UAE’s position as a global leader in green economic development, investing in local skills and contributing significantly to both national prosperity and global climate action.”

A global collaboration

Building on the Strategic Master Agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Intesa Sanpaolo will act as a strategic partner in developing the Green Innovation District at Expo City Dubai. Intesa Sanpaolo — one of the largest banking groups in the Eurozone and the only Italian bank with a presence in the UAE — is a pioneer in circular economy finance, with more than EUR 14 billion already disbursed at global level, committed to accelerating projects that turn sustainability into long-term growth.

As part of its presence within the newly launched Green Innovation District, Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, is supporting through the transfer of knowledge and technical expertise. Building on its global legacy in research, development and innovation, the company will contribute to the District’s mission of fostering sustainable industrial growth, advancing circular economy solutions and driving the UAE’s green transition.

Majra, the UAE’s National Corporate Social Responsibility Fund, will help direct environmental projects and innovative enterprises to set up at the Green Innovation District through its initiatives such as the ‘Sustainable Impact Challenge’ and ‘Future 100’, helping create a national platform that brings together sustainable innovation, responsible investment, and positive social impact.

Palmade is a Dubai-born manufacturer transforming locally discarded date palm leaves into high-quality biodegradable products. By turning this abundant natural resource into sustainable alternatives, Palmade is driving circular innovation rooted in the UAE. The company’s transition to a new facility at Expo City Dubai marks a pivotal step in scaling production, accelerating research and development, and introducing new product lines that contribute to a more sustainable future.

Her Excellency Dr Maria Hanif Al Qassim, Assistant Undersecretary for Policies and Economic Studies Sector, Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said: “The Green Innovation District is a collective endeavour uniting entities committed to advancing the green economy, empowering SMEs, and accelerating circular and sustainable innovation. It reflects a shared commitment—nationally and internationally—to fostering responsible investment, enabling green entrepreneurship, and driving climate action. Central to this vision is the promotion of green intellectual property and technologies that translate innovation into tangible environmental and economic impact.”

Sanjive Khosla, Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Expo City Dubai, said: “The success of the Green Innovation District will hinge on collaboration among all stakeholders to maximise the benefits of shared infrastructure and symbiotic, sustainable relationships. We’re delighted to launch this initiative with four outstanding strategic partners and are looking forward to welcoming many new entities as we expand the green innovation community.”

Aiming to yield significant reductions in carbon emissions and waste, the Green Innovation District caters to businesses involved in the circular economy, urban farming or offering sustainable products and services. It will offer flexible office, retail and F&B space as well as a number of light industrial unit and farm plots.

As part of its free zone – which was awarded fDi Intelligence’s global “rising star” free zone for 2025 – Expo City will launch UAE’s first Green Licence aimed at attracting entities committed to environmental and social sustainability. Offering a host of incentives to enable companies to set up and operate seamlessly, the licence will encourage innovation and support green business growth. In addition, the Ministry of Economy will set up an IP Office at Expo City Dubai to encourage research and development. Both initiatives are designed to increase the UAE’s competitiveness in attracting innovators and advance sustainable practices.

Why Expo City Dubai?

Expo City, designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban development, builds on its legacy as the home of Expo 2020 Dubai and COP28 to create a hub for sustainability pioneers and a driver of meaningful partnerships and initiatives.

Its master plan is pre-certified Platinum – the highest possible rating – in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Cities and Communities standard, while LEED Gold will continue to be a minimum requirement for all buildings. The plan has also achieved pre-certification for WELL Community – a standard that emphasises health and wellbeing – and is targeting WELL Gold. Having already achieved an ‘Excellent’ rating under BREEAM Infrastructure across eight existing projects, the city is aiming to reach this rating for all infrastructure and public realm projects.

As a go-to destination for globally significant events, Expo City boasts multiple ISO 20121:2024-certified indoor and outdoor venues, demonstrating its eco-credentials for the planned ‘Green Investopia’ conference in 2026 – an event dedicated to exploring key trends in green investing and attract investment to the UAE. An off-shoot of the Investopia series of conferences organised by the Ministry, this will further strengthen Expo City’s position as a convening hub.

Terra – a LEED Platinum-certified building, designed to be net zero for both energy and water – exemplifies best practice in sustainable building design and is Expo City’s hub for biodiversity and conservation. Pioneering initiatives focused on preserving and sustaining our planet, it has partnered with the International Union for Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission (IUCN SSC) to establish the world’s first Centre for Species Survival dedicated to fungi. It is also the regional office of Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots programme – a global environmental, animal welfare, and humanitarian youth outreach initiative.

In addition, Expo City’s city-wide testbed provides a real urban environment to trial and scale nature-first ideas with global impact, creating competitive advantages for businesses by boosting resource efficiency and supporting innovation and collaboration. Many companies focused on clean energy and decarbonisation – including ENGIE, Siemens Energy, Nestlé, DS Energy, Carbon Assurance, Carbon Standard and DNV – have already established operations in the city.

The landmark initiative was announced at the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum, held at Expo City Dubai, which gathered mayors and city leaders from more than 350 cities and provided a platform to introduce major projects enabling governments and businesses to unlock trade and investment opportunities to build more sustainable cities.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – the lynchpin between Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)