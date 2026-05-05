Abu Dhabi: In the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, the Ministry of Culture has formalised four new cooperation agreements during its participation in the fifth edition of ‘Make it in the Emirates’ (MIITE) event, which commenced yesterday and runs until May 7 at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi. The agreements – signed with the Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), Ghars Centre for Social Empowerment, Almandoos Trading, and Al Khaznah Leathers – aim to empower Emirati artisans and creatives, promote national cultural heritage, and advance the cultural and creative industries. This move marks a significant milestone in the Ministry’s participation in MIITE 2026, supported and sponsored by the ADNOC Group.

The agreements were signed by H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, alongside H.E. Maywand Jabarkhyl, CEO of the Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI); H.E. Yousef Al Marshoodi, Director General of Ghars Centre for Social Empowerment; H.E. Khalaf Al Otaiba, Executive Director of Al Mandoos Trading Company; and H.E. Shamsa Muaid Al Ahbabi, CEO of Al Khaznah Leathers.

H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi affirmed that the latest agreements align with the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national identity and reinforce the cultural sector’s role, both locally and globally, as a valuable and influential contributor to the national economy. By championing the protection of cultural heritage and advancing the cultural and creative industries, the Ministry’s participation in ‘Make it in the Emirates’ has demonstrated a strong, coordinated national effort to enhance local content and support national products.

H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi said, “These agreements mark an important step in advancing our efforts to support Emirati artisans and creatives by fostering a conducive environment that allows them to showcase their creativity, market their products, and build a sustainable economy rooted in creativity and cultural heritage.”

“Crafts embody a living national memory, capturing the essence of our identity in every creative product and strengthening the bonds that connect generations. We recognise that nurturing and empowering artisans and creatives is a shared responsibility, one that requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders. Guided by our belief that they represent a key cornerstone of the national identity ecosystem, we are confident that the latest agreements will help solidify the creative sector’s standing as a vital driver of economic growth,” His Excellency added.

The first agreement, signed with the Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative, aims to support and empower the crafts and traditional industries sector by nurturing artisans and creatives, enhancing their capabilities, and providing platforms to showcase their work. It includes organising art exhibitions, delivering one specialised training workshop every three months, and connecting with artisans nominated by the Ministry in development, training, and exhibition programmes.

Similarly, the second agreement with Ghars Centre for Social Empowerment focuses on supporting and empowering the national crafts and heritage sector by providing a dedicated, free-of-charge space at the Masafi Cultural Centre. This will include training workshops in traditional crafts and collaborations with artisans nominated by Ministry in development, training, and exhibition initiatives.

The third agreement with Almandoos Trading seeks to preserve and promote national heritage through leather-based crafts and cultural initiatives. It focuses on advancing applied design, strengthening creative and industrial capabilities, facilitating participation in cultural platforms and exhibitions, and developing training programmes to enhance creative skills and technical competencies. It also aims to support the integration of traditional crafts with modern innovation, design practices, and industrial applications.

Lastly, the fourth agreement with Al Khaznah Leathers aims to enhance collaboration in the field of leather crafts by developing heritage-inspired products, workshops and live demonstrations of traditional crafts, and specialised training programmes to develop artisans’ technical and creative skills. The agreement also prioritises the integration of traditional crafts with modern innovation and design practices to ensure the sustainability of this vital sector.

As part of the Ministry of Culture’s participation in ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum this year, the Artisans Pavilion brings together close to 200 artisans registered with relevant entities and institutions, alongside a large number of independent creatives and crafts specialists. Their presence is further supported by 21 major entities and institutions and 18 creative companies, reflecting a shared commitment to showcasing and advancing the UAE’s rich craftsmanship and creative talent.

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