Cairo- Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, had the honor of welcoming H.E. Lieutenant-General Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, for a visit at their headquarters in the 10th of Ramadan City. This visit is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to support industrial development and strengthen Egypt’s position as a global leader in manufacturing, while allowing Oriental Weavers to showcase the company's exceptional contributions to the textile industry firsthand.

During his tour at Oriental Weavers' world class production facilities, H.E. Eng. Kamel El-Wazir observed the company’s steadfast commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the production of high-quality products that meet the highest international standards. The visit underscored the vital role the textile sector plays in driving Egypt’s economic growth, particularly as the country strengthens its position in global markets. With a 9% share of the global market and exports to 118 countries, Oriental Weavers continues to solidify its position as a global economic force and a successful model that is highly regarded by foreign institutions considering direct investment in Egypt.

Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, expressed her gratitude for the visit: "At Oriental Weavers, we are proud of our continuous commitment of being number one in carpet manufacturing in Egypt, consequently contributing to Egypt’s industrial sector growth. With a production capacity of 150 million square meters, 27 factories, 248 looms, and a dedicated workforce of over 19,000 employees, we are setting new standards in the industry. The Minister's visit underscores Oriental Weaver’s position as a leading force in achieving the state’s ambitious vision for development."

With its 45-year long standing legacy, Oriental Weavers plays a vital role in the global textile market, not only does it serve the retail market, but Oriental Weavers is also a trusted provider of high-quality furnishings for many prominent hotels worldwide through 27 state-of-the-art factories in Egypt and the United States of America.

About The Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt’s deep rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 118 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.