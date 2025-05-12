Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, held a coordination meeting with the Municipal Council of Kalba at Souq Al Jubail in Kalba. The meeting aimed to enhance joint cooperation and align efforts between the two parties to support the development of markets in the Eastern Region and contribute to improving the services provided to visitors and shoppers.

The meeting was attended by Eng. Sultan Al Ketbi, Chief Officer Al Jubail and Sharjah Livestock Markets, Youssef Al Zaabi, Managing Director of the Food and Hospitality Sector, and Hilal Al Naqbi, Manger of Eastern Region Markets, From the Kalba Municipal Council, the meeting was attended by H.E. Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Municipal Council, along with a number of council members and administrators at Souq Al Jubail in Kalba.

The meeting reviewed the key services available at Souq Al Jubail in Kalba, the market’s facilities, its various sections, and the comprehensive services provided to meet the needs of visitors. The market is considered one of the specialized shopping centers for fresh food products and serves as an innovative outlet for achieving food security.

The meeting also addressed the preparations of the Kalba Livestock Market for the upcoming Eid Al-Adha, discussing the procedures in place to ensure the availability of livestock in sufficient quantities, uphold the highest standards of service quality, and facilitate buying and selling processes to ensure shopper comfort during the holiday season. It also included organizing slaughterhouse operations and reinforcing them with the necessary administrative and technical staff during peak periods, as well as streamlining the services provided to the public.

Eng. Sultan Al Ketbi, CEO of Souq Al Jubail and Sharjah Livestock Markets, stated: “This meeting with the Municipal Council of Kalba stems from our commitment to fostering fruitful cooperation with all government entities in the Emirate of Sharjah. Such collaboration contributes to the development of work systems and ensures the integration of services to meet the needs and requirements of residents in the Eastern Region, as well as in all Souq Al Jubail and Sharjah Livestock Markets across the Emirate. We believe that effective partnerships yield tangible results that positively impact the visitor experience and enhance operational efficiency across the markets under the umbrella of Sharjah Asset Management.”

He added: “As part of our preparations for Eid Al-Adha, we are working to ensure the full readiness of the Kalba Livestock Market by providing sufficient numbers of livestock, ensuring their health and quality, and streamlining all logistical operations to guarantee a smooth and safe experience for shoppers. We are also committed to delivering the highest levels of service and adhering to health and regulatory standards to meet the needs of the community during this blessed occasion.”

At the end of the visit, attendees conducted a comprehensive field tour of the various sections of Souq Al Jubail in Kalba to observe operations firsthand and assess the level of readiness across the facilities in preparation for welcoming visitors in the coming period.

The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields between Sharjah Asset Management and the Municipal Council of Kalba, in appreciation of the constructive cooperation, joint efforts, and fruitful partnership between both parties, which contribute to serving the community and enhancing the quality of life for Sharjah’s residents and visitors.

Souq Al Jubail – Kalba

Located in the Al Bahaith area of Kalba city, Souq Al Jubail – Kalba features three main sections: the meat section, the fish section, and the fruits and vegetables section. The market also includes a central courtyard and an indoor auction area dedicated to displaying and selling fresh seafood.

Spanning a total area of 33,000 square meters, the market includes the main building and parking spaces. It houses 16 shops for meat and poultry, 22 shops for fish, and 31 shops for fruits and vegetables. The project aims to meet the needs of the city’s residents for high-quality fresh products while also providing job opportunities for fishermen, traders, farmers, and livestock breeders.

The architectural design of the market is distinguished by its Islamic character, with both interior and exterior decorations reflecting traditional elements. The building features finishes that harmonize with the local culture and environment. It includes loading and unloading areas, cold storage rooms, an ice plant, designated fish grilling areas, as well as restrooms and prayer areas for both men and women.

It is worth noting that Souq Al Jubail in Kalba, along with the livestock markets in the Eastern Region of the Emirate of Sharjah, are projects affiliated with Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.