Abu Dhabi, UAE: Since its inauguration in 2023, the Mina Tunnel has emerged as a significant enhancement to Abu Dhabi's road network, delivering measurable benefits for commuters and the environment, according to a recent impact and feasibility study conducted by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

The study, which focused on the tunnel and the streets connecting to it, highlighted a range of positive outcomes. Key among these is a reduction in travel time by up to 40% and a 23% reduction in accidents owing to improvements in overall traffic flow. Moreover, traffic on the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge - which connects directly to the Mina Tunnel - has risen by 26.7%, showcasing its role in providing better connectivity across the city.

From an environmental perspective, the tunnel’s ability to streamline vehicle movement is expected to save 65,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2050 - the equivalent of planting three million trees. Air quality in the surrounding areas has also improved, with air pollutant concentrations dropping by up to 37% due to reduced congestion and enhanced ventilation systems within the tunnel.

Economically, the Mina Tunnel has already begun to generate substantial returns. The project is expected to contribute AED 1.66bn to Abu Dhabi’s GDP, driven by both construction activity and the long-term productivity gains from more efficient transportation. Various businesses have also reported positive effects, with enhanced accessibility to vital areas fostering business growth and stimulating commercial activity.

Commenting on the findings, HE Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operations Affairs at DMT, said: "The Mina Tunnel has emerged as a cornerstone infrastructure project for Abu Dhabi, making a significant contribution to Abu Dhabi’s prosperity and progress. By focusing on enhancing traffic efficiency, improving road safety, and promoting environmental sustainability, it aligns with our broader vision for the city’s future. This project not only addresses the current needs of urban expansion but also positions Abu Dhabi for enduring success, with strengthened connectivity, improved quality of life for residents, and perpetual growth in the years ahead."

On his part, Eng Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, said: “Our mission is to drive sustainable urban development that aligns with Abu Dhabi's vision for a resilient and forward-thinking future. The Mina Tunnel exemplifies how we integrate innovative infrastructure solutions to enhance mobility, improve connectivity, and elevate livability across the emirate. These achievements are made possible through strong partnerships with key entities such as DMT, enabling us to align efforts, share expertise, and deliver impactful projects. Together, we go beyond addressing current urban needs to building a foundation for advanced transportation systems and seamless networks that will support economic growth and enrich the quality of life for all residents, now and in the future.”

Looking ahead, the tunnel is poised to continue driving improvements in traffic management and urban development, contributing to the city’s evolution. By 2050, the tunnel is expected to save a total of 34 million hours of travel time, resulting in additional benefits, including AED 130m in leisure spending and AED 1.36bn in wages, further boosting Abu Dhabi’s prosperity.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

DMT’s mandate is simple: devising, delivering, and developing services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, while strengthening the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, the department actively supports the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation, resulting in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities, and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

This is achieved by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – and overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, the DMT aims to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.