Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said: “I am honoured to convey my best wishes for Eid Al Adha to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, and all citizens and residents of the UAE. On this auspicious occasion, we pray to Allah Almighty to bestow His blessings upon the UAE, the Arab and Muslim nations, and the entire world.

