UAE, Abu Dhabi: H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, chaired the Ministerial Development Council meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting has discussed a number of government legislations, policies and initiatives aiming to support and strengthen government ecosystem in all fields and sectors.

The Council reviewed a new project on observing government services. It consists of an interactive digital platform that reviews the customer satisfaction and experience with government services.

Also, the meeting discussed a policy on the level of digital government services, that aims to unify and enhance the level of government services.

The Council also discussed the results of a number of studies related to supporting and promoting the national product and supporting national investments abroad. During the meeting, the Council reviewed a proposal for a financing system for UAE Public Higher Education Institutions, and a standard financial procedures guide for donations and financial transfers directed outside the country.

The meeting also reviewed a proposal for a federal law about the practice of nursing and midwifery professions, a number of regulations regarding Space activities permits, ensuring compensation for damage caused during space activities, and regulating space resource activities. In addition to reviewing and discussing a number of reports.

-Ends-