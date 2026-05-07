H.E. Hasan Jasem Al Nowais: The guide aligns with national industrial resilience priorities to localize critical industries and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across production, operations, and planning

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) Use Case Guide 2.0, aimed at enhancing the resilience of industrial companies. The guide serves as a practical reference to support manufacturers in accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies, improving operational performance, meeting sustainability requirements, and responding effectively to the rapidly evolving global industrial landscape.

Developed under the umbrella of the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) and building on the success of its first edition, the guide was created in partnership with EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, combining deep industrial expertise with applied advanced technology solutions. This ensures alignment with the realities of various industrial sectors, scalability of implementation, and the delivery of tangible impact on company performance regardless of their level of digital maturity.

The comprehensive guide features more than 30 high-impact use cases across key industrial sectors, providing manufacturers with clear, actionable pathways to deploy advanced technologies, enhance operational control, reduce disruption risks, and scale transformation with speed, confidence, and security. It is informed by on-ground factory assessments, industry engagement insights, and collaboration with strategic partners.

Industrial Resilience

H.E. Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, stated that in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative, the launch of the ITTI Use Case Guide 2.0 reflects a strategic conviction in the role of advanced technology as a key enabler of industrial resilience, supporting the growth of the industrial sector as a backbone of the national economy.

He added: “The guide aligns with national priorities for industrial resilience, supporting the localization of critical industries and accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence in production, operations, and planning, as recently endorsed by the UAE Cabinet. Through our partnership with EDGE Group, the guide is designed to serve as a bridge for companies to move from limited experimentation to large-scale implementation, strengthening supply chain resilience, enhancing operational efficiency, and positioning the sector for global competitiveness based on sustainability and digital intelligence. This ensures that every step of technological transformation delivers measurable and tangible impact.”

He continued: “The ITTI Use Case Guide 2.0 reflects a clear national direction to shift the industrial sector from viewing technology as an optional add-on to embedding it as a fundamental pillar of operations, adaptability, and sustainability. Today, resilience is no longer measured solely by size or production capacity, but by the ability to ensure operational continuity, secure supply chains, and respond confidently to evolving challenges.”

He further noted that the guide enables manufacturers with practical pathways to strengthen operational control, minimize disruptions, and build capabilities that allow them to move forward with confidence, even under non-traditional conditions. By focusing on real-world implementation, scalability, and measurable outcomes, MoIAT, through its partnerships with national champions such as EDGE Group, continues to strengthen an integrated industrial ecosystem that ensures sector readiness to face challenges, adapt rapidly, and emerge stronger, in support of the UAE’s long-term industrial ambitions.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said:

" Our partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reflects a shared and unwavering commitment to positioning the UAE at the forefront of global advanced manufacturing. Building on the proven success of our Industry 4.0 programme across EDGE and its entities, the ITTI Use Case Guide 2.0 represents a significant leap forward in accelerating the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies across the UAE's broader manufacturing ecosystem. At EDGE, we are determined to drive this transformation, embedding innovation and technological excellence at the heart of the UAE's industrial future.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

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