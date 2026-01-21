The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain welcomed His Excellency Dr Bader H. Albusairi, Undersecretary of the Kuwait Ministry of Higher Education, and His Excellency Professor Mohamed D. Aldughaim, Kuwaiti Cultural Attaché, Embassy of the State of Kuwait to the Kingdom of Bahrain, to explore avenues for expanding the existing academic collaboration between both institutions.

The delegation was received by Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, together with members of the University’s senior leadership and academic team. Discussions focused on future opportunities to further develop this collaboration, in support of strengthening healthcare systems and advancing national and regional health priorities.

Commenting on the visit, His Excellency Dr Bader H. Albusairi said: “The relationship between the Kuwait Ministry of Higher Education and RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is founded on a strong and enduring academic partnership. We value the outcomes achieved through this collaboration and look forward to expanding it to include other programmes, in line with our shared objective of supporting high-quality healthcare education and workforce development.”

His Excellency Professor Mohamed D. Aldughaim, Kuwaiti Cultural Attaché, shared: “We value the constructive and longstanding relationship with the leadership and staff of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain. The professionalism, openness and responsiveness demonstrated by the University contribute positively to the development of Kuwaiti students and reinforce the strength of this partnership.”

Professor Otoom highlighted: “RCSI Medical University of Bahrain extends its thanks to the Kuwait Ministry of Higher Education and the Kuwait Cultural Office for their continued engagement and support. This partnership reflects a shared vision to develop skilled healthcare professionals who contribute to sustainable progress and improved patient care in Kuwait and beyond.”

The visit builds on the established agreement in 2023, between the Kuwait Ministry of Higher Education and RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing high-quality healthcare education and supporting the development of skilled healthcare professionals.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education, research and community engagement to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.