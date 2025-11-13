King’s College Hospital London – Jeddah, the first British hospital in the Kingdom, with a legacy of over 180 years of medical excellence, has commenced its operations to deliver the renowned British model of healthcare at international standards within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector.

This inauguration marks a significant milestone in the ongoing medical collaboration between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to transferring British expertise and standards to the national healthcare system. It aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program, which aims to enhance healthcare infrastructure, improve service efficiency, and embrace digital and medical innovations.

The full operational launch of King’s College Hospital London – Jeddah represents a strategic step within Saudi Arabia’s healthcare ecosystem. The hospital comprises a wide range of specialized medical centers, including cardiology, orthopedics, women’s health, oncology, pediatrics, and general surgery. The hospital’s services are supported by state-of-the-art medical technologies that keep pace with global medical advancements, providing advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services aimed at improving health outcomes for citizens and residents alike.

Global Expertise and Trusted Medical Legacy

The hospital operates under the King’s College Hospital London Group, one of the United Kingdom’s oldest and most prestigious medical, educational, and research institutions. This partnership represents the fusion of outstanding British medical expertise with Saudi Arabia’s healthcare vision, aiming to transfer knowledge and localize medical skills within the Kingdom.

Focus on Patient Experience

The hospital’s care model integrates modern technology with human compassion, through a comprehensive digital system that simplifies appointment booking, service access, and continuous post-treatment follow-up. The facility also provides a therapeutic environment featuring architectural designs that ensure privacy and comfort, along with premium hospitality services that create a reassuring atmosphere for patients.

The hospital is staffed by an internationally qualified medical team, including consultants and specialists trained at renowned British and global hospitals, working alongside highly experienced Saudi professionals. The hospital aims to serve as a hub for knowledge exchange and professional development, focusing on empowering Saudi talent and enhancing their capabilities to take leadership roles in the Kingdom’s healthcare future.

Excellence in Care

Dr. Emad R. Sagr, Chief Medical Officer of King’s College Hospital London – Jeddah, emphasized that the hospital aims to establish global standards in medical practice through highly qualified teams and advanced technologies, stating:

“We are committed to delivering medical care built on precision and expertise, guided by British standards in diagnosis and treatment. We also strive to make the patient experience at King’s College Jeddah a model of integrated care that reflects a balance between quality and compassion. Our focus is on developing an exceptional treatment experience that enables patients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to receive safe, high-quality healthcare, contributing to the objectives of the National Health Transformation and Vision 2030.”

Sustainable Healthcare

Ms. Claire Smith, CEO of King’s College Hospital London – Jeddah, affirmed that the full-scale launch of the hospital reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to developing an integrated and sustainable healthcare model, stating:

“The hospital delivers a world-class medical experience within the Kingdom. We strive to harness innovation and medical intelligence to provide care rooted in quality and compassion, in line with Vision 2030’s objectives of improving quality of life.”

she added:

“The presence of King’s College Hospital London in Jeddah serves as a knowledge bridge linking British expertise with Saudi aspirations to build a world-class healthcare system within the Kingdom.”

An Attractive Investment Environment

This expansion comes at a time when Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector is witnessing increasing global interest, as the Kingdom continues to promote and strengthen international partnerships and localize advanced expertise and technologies.

The hospital’s full operation is expected to enhance the competitiveness and international investment appeal of the Saudi healthcare sector, while supporting ongoing national efforts to develop infrastructure and improve medical services, achieving regional excellence in healthcare delivery and treatment.

About:

King's College Hospital London – Jeddah is a unique and unparalleled extension of King’s College Hospital London. Our Jeddah hospital is designed to provide a range of complex and critical care requirements to our communities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The hospital aspires to be the most trusted destination for high-quality healthcare in the region, providing the best possible clinical outcomes that meet British standards, along with an exceptional patient experience rooted in King’s tradition of outstanding, compassionate, and personalized care for patients and their families.

For more information:

https://kch.sa/