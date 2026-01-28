Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the commencement of implementing new amendments to certain provisions of the Traffic Detour Executive Regulations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance traffic management efficiency and ensure the highest safety standards for road users and personnel working at construction and traffic diversion sites.

The amendments include updating several definitions related to traffic permits and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to ensure clarity of procedures and ease of application. Following the changes, permits are strictly non-transferable; any transfer to a third party renders the permit void.

The amendments permit emergency works to start without prior approval, so long as traffic-safety requirements are met and ITC is notified in advance. Where works exceed 12 hours, a permit application must be filed within 24 hours.

Under the new provisions, the Integrated Transport Centre may temporarily suspend the issuance of traffic permits when required, based on the nature of the site or its risk level for road users, or where conditions and procedures have not been met. The decision also empowers ITC to refuse an extension to, or to cancel, a traffic permit in line with approved rules where the permit holder fails to comply with stipulated requirements, breaches the approved timeline, or repeatedly commits administrative violations listed in the schedule of offences and fines.

The new amendments also include updates to the offences and fines manual to reflect current requirements and ensure contractor compliance, in addition to repealing any earlier provisions that conflict with these changes.

ITC continues to operate its electronic system for issuing traffic-diversion permits, enabling stakeholders to register, submit and track applications online via admobility.gov.ae, saving time and streamlining procedures.

ITC confirmed that the implementation of the new amendments follows a series of specialised workshops and training programmes targeting relevant entities, contractors, and consultants, aimed at enhancing readiness and ensuring the proper application of traffic diversion requirements in line with the highest approved safety standards.

In this context, ITC will continue to carry out inspection campaigns and field visits to ensure compliance with the amended decision and approved standards and practices, imposing fines on violators as a precautionary measure to protect the safety of road users and personnel at traffic diversion sites, and to safeguard public safety and infrastructure.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.