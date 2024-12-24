Trade and services ranked as the most prominent sector for new member companies, followed by real estate, renting, and business services

6,061 new Pakistani companies and 3,611 new Egyptian companies joined the chamber’s membership.

Syrian companies secured fourth place on the list with 2,062 new additions to the chamber's membership.

1,886 new companies from the United Kingdom joined the chamber’s membership during the nine-month period, followed by 1,669 new Bangladeshi companies.

Iraq secured seventh place with 1,346 new companies, followed by China with 1,109 new companies.

41.5% of new members companies operate in the trade and services sector.

Dubai, UAE – A recent analysis by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that Indian investors continued to top the list of new non-Emirati companies joining the chamber during the first nine months of 2024, with 12,142 new companies. The findings highlight Dubai’s strong appeal among Indian investors and entrepreneurs.

Pakistan ranked second on the list with 6,061 new companies joining between Q1-Q3 2024, while Egypt followed with 3,611 new companies registering as members of the chamber.

The number of new Syrian companies joining the Chamber during the first nine months of the year reached 2,062, placing the country fourth among the top nationalities of new member companies.

The United Kingdom ranked fifth with 1,886 new companies joining the chamber, while Bangladesh ranked sixth with 1,669 new Bangladeshi companies joining between Q1-Q3 2024.

Iraq secured seventh place on the list with 1,346 new member companies, and China claimed the eighth spot with 1,109 new companies joining the chamber’s membership.

Jordan ranked ninth on the list, with 1,069 new Jordanian companies registering as members of the chamber. Sudan claimed the tenth spot, with 1,007 new companies joining the chamber’s membership during the first nine months of the year.

Sectors of New Member Companies

In terms of the sectoral distribution of new member companies joining the chamber between Q1-Q3 2024, the trade and services sector ranked first, accounting for 41.5% of the total. The real estate, renting, and business services sector came in second place, representing 33.3% of the total. This was followed by the construction sector in third place on 10.4%, and the transport, storage, and communications sector, which ranked fourth with 8.6%. The social and personal services sector came in fifth place on 6.8%.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com