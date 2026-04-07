Riyadh: His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy and Chairman of KAPSARC’s Board of Trustees, alongside His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture, officially inaugurated the Black Gold Museum at KAPSARC, marking a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape.

The Black Gold Museum is the first of its kind, exploring the profound transformation and impact of oil on global development and societies through modern and contemporary art. It offers visitors the opportunity to engage with the story of “black gold” in an entirely new way.

His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy and Chairman of KAPSARC’s Board of Trustees, stated that the museum is the result of collaboration between the cultural ecosystem, represented by the Museums Commission, and the energy ecosystem, represented by KAPSARC. It aims to present a comprehensive narrative of the history of oil and its far-reaching impact across all aspects of life.

His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture, comments: “The Black Gold Museum marks an important milestone in the arts sector and global cultural discourse. As the first permanent museum dedicated to oil and art, it provides an unprecedented space for reflection and critical thought, and for celebrating the transformative power of culture in shaping our understanding of the world.”

The opening of the Black Gold Museum underscores the Museums Commission’s commitment to safeguarding history while fostering new forms of artistic expression.

Unlike traditional science or industry museums, the Black Gold Museum approaches oil through an artistic, cultural, and human lens. It features a permanent collection of more than 350 artworks from over 30 countries, created by more than 170 leading Saudi and international artists, including Manal AlDowayan, Ahmed Mater, Muhannad Shono, Mohammad Alfaraj, Ayman Zedani, Doug Aitken, Jimmie Durham, Dennis Hopper, Alfredo Jaar, Renaud Layrac, George Sabra, Pascale Marthine Tayou, and Andy Wauman, among others. In addition, the museum presents major installations, photographs, and historical documentation, offering visitors an opportunity to explore how oil has shaped societies, economies, and everyday life.

The museum is organized into four interactive sections: Encounter, Dreams, Doubts, and Visions. Encounter presents the global story of oil’s discovery and its early uses in the 19th century, highlighting its role in driving industrialization. Dreams traces how oil became a vital resource that reshaped societies and fueled development ambitions. Doubts offers a critical reflection on oil’s impact and the complexities of global reliance on it. Visions looks toward the future through a dynamic program of dialogue and discovery.

The Black Gold Museum is housed at KAPSARC in an iconic building designed by Zaha Hadid, with interiors by DaeWha Kang Design. The museum is supported by the Quality of Life Program, one of the Vision 2030 Realization Programs.

For more information and the latest updates, follow the Black Gold Museum on social media: X @BGM_moc and Instagram @bgm_moc.

For more information please contact:

Abdulah Alluhayb

aalluhayb@moc.gov.sa

About the Black Gold Museum

The Black Gold Museum is the first museum of its kind and scale, exploring the transformative story and profound influence of oil on humanity, through the lens of modern and contemporary art and creative expression. The museum invites visitors to reflect on their relationship with oil, its past, present and potential futures. Its four sections – ENCOUNTER, DREAMS, DOUBTS, and VISIONS – guides visitors through the origins of oil, the marvels of its transformation, the complex consequences of its use, and a vision of what lies ahead. Through a permanent art collection of over 350 works by leading Saudi and international artists, alongside temporary exhibitions, educational programs, activities, and workshops, the museum forges deeper understanding and discourse around oil’s multiple histories, forms, and global reach. Established in partnership between the Ministry of Culture’s Museums Commission and KAPSARC, and supported by the Quality of Life Program, the museum advances the Commission’s commitment to safeguarding history while fostering new forms of artistic innovation. The Black Gold Museum is housed in KAPSARC, in Riyadh. Follow the Black Gold Museum on social media: X @BGM_moc and Instagram @bgm_moc.

About the Museums Commission

The Museums Commission, under the Ministry of Culture in Saudi Arabia, leads the development of the museums sector in the Kingdom. Its mission is to preserve and promote the Kingdom's rich heritage and culture, foster creativity, and nurture new forms of artistic expression. The Commission establishes and manages museums according to international standards to build engaging experiences and new career opportunities. The museums launched by the Commission are inspiring destinations for learning and cultural interaction, attracting local and international audiences. By protecting the Kingdom's history and making knowledge and art accessible to all, the Museums Commission ensures the enduring presence of the Kingdom's past as it advances through its journey of cultural transformation. To learn more about the Museums Commission, please visit https://museums.moc.gov.sa/en/museum-home and the commission’s page on X @MOCMuseums.

About the Ministry of Culture

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors. Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all. Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: X @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi

About KAPSARC

KAPSARC is an advisory think tank dedicated to advancing knowledge and evidence-based insights onenergy economics, climate and sustainability. As an accredited observer to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), KAPSARC actively contributes to global climate and environmental policy dialogues. Its mission is to advance Saudi Arabia's energy sector and inform global policy through evidence-based advice and applied research.