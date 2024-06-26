Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General the Republic of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Al Tayer welcomed India’s Consul General, emph asising DEWA’s commitment to fostering strong relationships and cooperation with all diplomatic and consular missions in the UAE . He highlighted the significance of enhancing collaboration and establishing strategic partnerships with Indian companies across various sectors related to energy and water.

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s ongoing projects and initiatives, focusing on comprehensive programmes aimed at diversifying the energy mix. He emphasised renewable and clean energy projects that support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.DEWA is committed to creating an environment that encourages innovation and cooperation to achieve strategic objectives and contribute to combating climate change worldwide.

HE Satish Kumar Sivan expressed his appreciation for DEWA’s initiatives, and the conducive environment provided to Indian companies in Dubai. He commended DEWA's efforts, acknowledging the excellent facilities and opportunities available for Indian companies. He also conveyed India's keen interest in DEWA’s projects and the potential for fruitful cooperation in the future.

