Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) group, to explore ways to strengthen co-operation in renewable energy, sustainability and smart infrastructure. The meeting reflects both parties shared commitment to advancing Dubai’s and UAE’s comprehensive sustainable development goals.

Discussions centred on advancing the UAE’s clean energy transition through DEWA’s innovative clean energy solutions across Majid Al Futtaim’s portfolio, with a focus on harnessing advanced smart grid technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to optimise energy and water consumption.

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s pioneering initiatives that play a vital role in diversifying Dubai’s energy mix and reducing carbon emissions. These efforts align with the UAE’s clean energy strategies, most notably the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to produce 100% of the emirate’s power from clean sources by 2050. Central to achieving these goals is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park developed under the independent power producer model, with a planned capacity exceeding 8,000MW by 2030.

“At DEWA, we are dedicated to realising the vision of our wise leadership to position the UAE at the forefront of global sustainability efforts. Our meeting marks another step in reinforcing partnerships between the public and private sectors. By leveraging DEWA’s reliable and advanced infrastructure, along with our globally leading clean energy projects and smart digital transformation, we can support the ambitious sustainability goals of national companies like Majid Al Futtaim. Such collaborations are key to consolidating Dubai’s and UAE’s position as a global benchmark for sustainable green economy,” said Al Tayer.

Al Ali said: “Sustainability is not just a commitment, it is a core principle that guides how Majid Al Futtaim grows, innovates and serves the communities where we operate. My meeting with His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer reinforces the importance of public-private collaboration in accelerating the UAE’s clean energy transition. By integrating DEWA’s pioneering solutions across our portfolio and embracing smart technologies, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s net-zero ambitions and help shape a more resilient, energy-efficient future for all.”