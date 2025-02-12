AI is a key pillar of DEWA’s operations in the power and water sectors across its value chain – generation, transmission and distribution – in addition to customer services and internal operations.

Dubai, UAE: In a keynote speech on the second day of the World Governments Summit, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), highlighted Dubai’s excellence and global leadership in using clean energy and artificial intelligence (AI). The speech titled ‘Reshaping the Future of Energy: Excellence and Leadership Through Clean Energy and AI’, highlighted key strategies and policies related to clean energy, energy storage applications and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, particularly AI. DEWA is the “Sustainable Energy Partner” of the World Governments Summit, which is held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’ at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai from 11 to 13 February 2025.

Al Tayer noted that the World Governments Summit brings together decision-makers, thought leaders, experts and specialists from around the world, building on the success and global impact of previous editions.

“In the UAE, under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, anticipating, shaping and implementing the future in innovative ways has always been a top priority. The UAE has established clear frameworks alongside short, medium and long-term policies and strategies, serving both present and future generations. These efforts have consolidated the UAE’s position as a leading global role model. The historic UAE Consensus at COP28, hosted by the UAE, marked a turning point in global climate talks by calling for the tripling of renewable energy capacity and doubling of energy efficiency by 2030. This vision aligns with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which outline a sustainable future rooted in clean energy and resource conservation,” said Al Tayer.

“In Dubai, we recognise the critical importance of energy transformation. We have adopted a resilient and integrated methodology, combining solar power generation with advanced storage technologies while continuously improving operations across the entire value chain. To further these efforts, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park, in 2012. The solar park's planned capacity is set to increase from 1,000MW to 5,000MW by 2030. It houses a global Research & Development Centre and a Sustainability & Innovation Centre. DEWA has registered several international patents in electricity and water planning, production, transmission and distribution, alongside publishing Scopus-indexed research papers in international conferences and journals,” he added.

Al Tayer noted that the renewable energy sector has witnessed significant developments to improve efficiency using various smart technologies, such as enhancing photovoltaic panel efficiency, robotic cleaning and solar tracking using advanced algorithms, accompanied by substantial improvements in clean energy economics. By the end of January 2025, the share of clean energy capacity reached approximately 20% of Duba’s total energy mix. By adopting the independent water and power producer (IWPP) model to drive the transition to renewables, DEWA has significantly reduced its capex and improved profitability, contributing to financial sustainability both at corporate and national levels.

“As we proceed with implementing our resilient and ambitious plans, we pay special attention to energy storage solutions. In this context, we have built several advanced facilities, including the world's largest thermal energy storage facility for concentrated solar power, with a storage capacity of up to 15 hours, and the world's tallest solar tower at over 263 metres, according to Guinness World Records. Additionally, the 250MW Hatta Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Power Plant, with a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt hours, can supply the grid with power whenever needed,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer explained that global reports indicate that the global battery energy storage market is expected to grow nearly six times its current size. In terms of energy storage capacity, it is forecasted to increase approximately tenfold by 2035.

“Our comprehensive studies show that battery energy storage systems have emerged as the most economically efficient and effective solution for energy storage and optimal land utilisation, in addition to their operational advantages for the grid. Accordingly, we are currently developing the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, with a capacity of 1,600 megawatts using photovoltaic solar panels and battery storage systems with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts for six hours, providing a total storage capacity of 6,000 megawatt hours. This project will secure power supplies until 2033. It will produce 4.5 terawatt hours of electricity annually, avoiding the burning of more than 36 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The seventh phase will further increase the solar park's planned production capacity from about 5,000 megawatts to 7,260 megawatts, raising the clean energy share from 27% to 34%, exceeding our target. This will increase total carbon dioxide emissions reduction from 6.5 million tonnes to about 8 million tonnes annually by 2030,” added Al Tayer.

As part of Dubai's relentless efforts to reduce emissions, Al Tayer noted that Dubai's net carbon dioxide emissions recently achieved a 28.6% reduction, compared to the business-as-usual scenario, exceeding the set target.

Al Tayer added: “Recent global reports indicate that generative AI alone will add an annual economic value ranging between USD 2.5 and USD 4.5 trillion while AI, in general, could achieve economic returns ranging between USD 10 and USD 15 trillion annually. Studies have indicated that by the end of the decade, it will be necessary to add between 50 and 75 gigawatts of power infrastructure for data centres globally. Achieving this economic return from AI primarily depends on providing sufficient power supplies to meet the growing demand from data centres and their network infrastructure. In this context, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, inaugurated the first phase of the world's largest solar-powered green data centre, according to Guinness World Records, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This facility is operated by Data Hub Integrated Solutions (MORO Hub), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, inaugurated the second phase of the green data centre. This new expansion allowed us to break our previous record, and we began developing the Middle East's first data centre powered by waste-to-energy technology at Warsan.”

Al Tayer emphasised that AI has become a key pillar of DEWA’s operations in the power and water sectors across its value chain – generation, transmission and distribution – in addition to customer services and internal operations.

Al Tayer noted that AI has brought about a significant transformation in DEWA’s operations. In generation, DEWA has developed the world's first gas turbine intelligent controller that relies on AI and enables real-time and autonomous control of all gas turbines in the Jebel Ali Power Generation and Water Desalination Complex. DEWA has also enhanced the thermal efficiency of three gas turbines at another station by implementing a dynamic digital twin system. DEWA also launched the world's first plant intelligent controller for combined cycle plants, based on AI and machine learning, to improve operational efficiency and self-coordination of equipment.

In the transmission network, Al Tayer noted that DEWA has successfully integrated AI technologies into 132/11 kV digital substations and enhanced their security. These stations save more than 129 megawatt hours annually while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 54 tonnes per station each year.

One of DEWA’s notable achievements is the launch of ‘Rammas’, DEWA's virtual employee, which has answered over 10 million customer inquiries since 2017, marking an unprecedented milestone in the utilities sector. DEWA obtained the ISO certification for Trustworthiness in AI, underscoring its technological leadership as the first government entity in the UAE to achieve this recognition. In 2023, DEWA enhanced Rammas with ChatGPT technology to further improve customer experience. DEWA is also one of the first utilities worldwide to adopt Microsoft's Copilot, boosting employee productivity and reducing operational expenses by around 50%. Additionally, DEWA's new headquarters, named ‘Al-Sheraa’, represents a unique model for smart solutions and AI applications. It is set to become an icon of government buildings as the world's tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building.

“In the UAE, we take inspiration from our wise leadership, focusing all our efforts on achieving the top positions in all areas. Within the framework of the UAE's global leadership, I want to highlight the significant accomplishments and pioneering outcomes we have achieved in Dubai's energy sector. Most notably, we have achieved the world’s lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year at an average of 0.94 minutes per customer per year. DEWA ranked first globally in 12 KPIs within its areas of work, according to a study conducted by specialised international consultants. In another historic achievement, DEWA became the first utility in the Middle East and North Africa to win the Energy Infrastructure Award at the prestigious 2024 S&P Global Platts Energy Awards for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, outperforming 1,000 leading companies that applied for this global honour,” noted Al Tayer.

“The journey towards clean energy and reaching net-zero is a collective commitment. We all share the responsibility to continue our joint endeavours to achieve this vital goal with unwavering determination and resolute will for the benefit of Planet Earth. Together, we move forward into the future as example and role models, building a legacy for future generations that combines innovation, commitment and sustainable prosperity,” concluded Al Tayer.