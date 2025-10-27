Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Anne Le Guennec, CEO of Veolia’s Water Tech Zone, for a high-level discussion on advancing co-operation in sustainable water resource management. The meeting explored innovative water treatment technologies and smart solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and environmental sustainability, in line with the strategic goals of the UAE and Dubai to transition to a green economy.

This meeting forms part of the efforts of both DEWA and Veolia to strengthen partnerships and exchange experiences and global best practice in research, development and technical innovation.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s key projects and initiatives in the water sector, including desalination projects powered by clean energy, as well as its comprehensive digital transformation efforts and latest smart monitoring systems to optimise demand management and ensure resource sustainability. These efforts consolidate Dubai’s position as a global leader in sustainability and smart solutions across the water and energy sectors.

Al Tayer emphasised that co-operation with leading international companies such as Veolia aligns with DEWA’s vision to support national efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to make the emirate a global clean energy and green economy hub. DEWA attaches great importance to developing water infrastructure in accordance with the highest international standards of efficiency, reliability and sustainability. It also enhances co-operation with global partners to employ the latest technologies in water resource management – including solutions based on artificial intelligence, predictive systems and intelligent control of water networks – to ensure natural resource sustainability and the highest levels of operational efficiency.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA’s integrated approach to water management aims to improve operational efficiency, drive innovation in desalination powered by clean energy and enhance water security by diversifying production sources and implementing circular economy practices that ensure optimal resource use.

Le Guennec commended DEWA’s pioneering role in integrating innovation and sustainability into its strategies and projects, affirming Veolia’s keenness to expand areas of co-operation with DEWA to support Dubai’s journey towards a more sustainable future.