Dubai: The FTA has today announced and thanked H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, for the FTA’s recognition at the first edition of the ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy Award’, where it won first place in the ‘Economic Impact’ category.

The ‘Economic Impact’ category focuses on the zero-bureaucracy approach to supporting operations in business sectors, with the team achieving impressive results in simplifying the registration procedures of the corporate tax system.

H.E. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, directed his praise towards the specific efforts of the Authority’s “Zero Government Bureaucracy Team” for this achievement. His Excellency also noted that this accolade provides further incentives to continue the diligent work in providing convenient and efficient services to the community, facilitating operations and supporting the business sector, and increasing the Authority's customers satisfaction rates.

Commenting on today’s announcement, His Excellency said: “Winning this distinguished award is testament to the remarkable efforts of the FTA team. Their ongoing dedication to enhancing performance and fostering a culture of innovation across all sectors aligns seamlessly with our vision to be a global leader in tax governance. We are also committed to collecting tax revenues responsibly and cultivating a culture of voluntary compliance to ensure financial sustainability for our communities and the nation.”

H.E. added: “We are immensely proud to achieve this accolade, which reflects the FTA’s commitment to supporting the process of excellence, in line with government priorities and directives, by contributing to many other initiatives related to delivering effective procedures. In addition to speeding up the completion of services, reducing the use of paper-based documentation as much as possible, and other providing service facilities that can achieve tangible impact within short periods, we are meeting and exceeding the requirements of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme. All of which helps provide a new generation of proactive integrated services to make UAE government services the best in the world.”

The FTA’s Director-General also explained that Corporate Tax registration times had now been reduced significantly.

In its inaugural year, The Zero Government Bureaucracy Award recognises organisations that have achieved the highest level of bureaucracy reduction, thereby having a significant economic impact by removing hurdles for the business sector. This, in turn, stimulates a companies' strategic growth, improves operational efficiency, directs resources towards core operations and reduces overall operational costs.

The FTA's innovative use has been instrumental in achieving these goals. This has facilitated a decreasing number of steps in processing, saving costs for customers, and expediting service completion times, which has contributed to enhancing the country's leadership in the field of tax operations.

The FTA has previously been recognised for similar achievements through its attainment of the top position in both the Tax and Bureaucracy Index and the Convenient Tax Payment Index, further strengthening its leadership position in its field.

The Zero Government Bureaucracy Award was introduced to celebrate organisations and individuals who have excelled in streamlining government procedures. The award is presented in seven categories, including ‘Zero Bureaucracy Champions', 'Social Impact', 'Economic Impact', 'Community Engagement', 'Government Partnership', 'Innovative in Eliminating Bureaucracy', and 'Humanitarian Impact'.

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.