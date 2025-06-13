Discussions highlight UAE’s efforts to drive economic growth and diversification in line with the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision

Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, held bilateral meetings with ministers from the Republic of Cyprus and the Republic of Greece to explore avenues for enhancing economic and investment cooperation. Discussions focused on emerging sectors such as innovation, digital infrastructure, food security, renewable energy, smart tourism technology, and sustainable environmental practices.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the inaugural Investopia Global – Mediterranean Edition in Cyprus, which drew broad participation from ministers, government officials, business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers from the UAE, Lebanon, Cyprus, and across Europe. The meetings were also attended by H.E. Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment; H.E. Mohammad Saif Al Shehhi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus; and H.E. Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General Elect of UN Tourism for the 2026–2029 term.

During the discussions, H.E. Bin Touq elaborated on the UAE’s efforts to accelerate the growth and diversification of the national economy, increase non‑oil sector contributions to GDP, and accelerate the transition to an innovative, knowledge‑based economic model. H.E. also highlighted the national goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and their role in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for business, investment, and the new economy by next decade.

H.E. Bin Touq’s meeting with H.E. Georgios Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry of Cyprus, explored the expansion of economic partnership between the UAE and Cyprus and the creation of new pathways for business communities in both countries to establish strategic partnerships. H.E. noted that the longstanding relations between the two countries are built on mutual understanding and fruitful cooperation, marked by continuous development across all strategic sectors, particularly economic and investment ones.

The meeting explored opportunities to expand support mechanisms for UAE companies operating in Cyprus, facilitating their growth in the market. It also emphasized the potential for Cypriot exporters to leverage the UAE’s strategic position as a global business and investment hub. Furthermore, the UAE’s extensive network of regional and international economic partnerships and trade agreements offers significant advantages for export and import activities, creating mutually beneficial opportunities for both nations.

The Minister of Economy also met with H.E. Dr. Konstantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, to explore avenues for deepening bilateral economic cooperation in key areas of mutual interest. H.E. Bin Touq reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering stronger economic ties with Cyprus, particularly in future-oriented sectors such as energy, renewable energy, and industry. Both sides emphasized the potential for collaboration in sustainable economic projects and underscored the value of knowledge exchange and best practices to drive mutual growth.

During a separate meeting with H.E. Kostas Koumis, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Cyprus, H.E. Bin Touq elaborated on the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, outlining its comprehensive framework to enhance the country’s appeal as a premier destination for international travelers and investors alike. The strategy aims to position the UAE as the world’s leading tourism hub by 2031, driving growth across tourism, hospitality, and related investment sectors. H.E. also highlighted how the initiative will reinforce the UAE’s status as a global frontrunner in tourism innovation and destination development.

In addition, the two ministers discussed potential joint tourism initiatives in both markets and the broader Eastern Mediterranean region. Emphasis was placed on launching innovative programs in sustainable and green tourism to further stimulate bilateral tourism exchange.

Finally, H.E. Bin Touq’s meeting with H.E. Olga Kefalogianni, Greek Minister of Tourism, discussed the strengthening of bilateral tourism cooperation across multiple sectors. The discussions focused on three key areas: sharing expertise in smart tourism infrastructure, promoting sustainable environmental practices, and developing joint programs to increase tourism exchanges between both countries. H.E. Bin Touq highlighted the meeting's significance as a key milestone in advancing UAE-Greek tourism relations, building further on the two countries' growing economic partnership.

Tourism collaboration between the UAE and Greece continues to witness significant growth, as reflected in the latest visitor statistics. In 2024, the UAE welcomed 20,452 Greek visitors, marking a 25 per cent increase compared to 16,366 visitors in 2023. This positive momentum is further reinforced by strong air connectivity, with 33 weekly flights currently operating between the two countries via their respective national carriers.