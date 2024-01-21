Dubai: Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, former Minister of Climate Change and Environment, met with the newly appointed Minister, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, to discuss the Ministry’s strategies and priorities moving forward.

The meeting embodies the wise leadership’s vision and the UAE’s strategic direction with regards to the environment and climate change.

At the start of the meeting, HE Almheiri congratulated HE Al Dahak on the trust that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, have placed in her, wishing her luck and success in the stages ahead. The two ministers discussed the Ministry’s upcoming plans, initiatives and projects that serve the government and its national priorities. They agreed to offer mutual support to ensure a seamless continuation of vital environmental agendas without disruption.

Expressing gratitude for the work undertaken by HE Mariam Almheiri, HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak asserted her commitment to building upon this legacy.

“I am honored to assume this responsibility and deeply appreciative of Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri’s efforts in leading environmental efforts at the Ministry,” she said. “Under her wise guidance, significant strides were made in our environmental pursuits. I look forward to continuing our national efforts towards sustainable practices and innovative policies.

“This is an important time for the UAE’s environmental work, and I thank her for her support in ensuring a smooth transition. The UAE has proven its leadership on the international stage with the UAE Consensus and a highly successful COP28, and so, we must continue to lead the way at home in protecting our own environment and biodiversity. I look forward to working with all our partners to further our sustainable practices and chart a path towards a greener future”.

For her part, HE Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, said: “The UAE is a pioneer in the field of environmental sustainability and its commitment and innovative practices are a testament to the government’s dedication to preserving the environment. I am delighted to hand over this important role to Dr. Amna and wish her the very best in leading our initiatives towards a brighter, more sustainable future”.

HE Dr Al Dahak, a proficient government leader and distinguished academic, brings her wealth of experience in leading and driving forward key strategic initiatives to the Ministry. As Minister of Climate Change and Environment, HE Dr. Al Dahak will oversee and lead environmental initiatives in partnership with other government partners, the private sector, startups in relevant sectors, and all segments of the community, in an effort to achieve the UAE’s ambitious Net Zero 2050 Strategy, protect the country’s unique natural environment, accelerate the UAE’s climate action, grow the national agriculture and fishing sectors, promote the development of agricultural technologies, safeguard land ecosystems, enhance biodiversity, and ensure national food security.

Her pioneering leadership will include focusing on boosting the economic value of environmental programs and promoting research and development programs to enhance food, and environmental security, and contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.