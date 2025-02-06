Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired the first council meeting for 2025, which was held on Wednesday 5th February 5, 2025.

The meeting began by Al Mansoori welcoming their Excellencies and members of the council. The minutes of the previous meeting, as well as the management’s way forward based on decisions and recommendations issued by the sub-committees were discussed. The sub-committees consist of the Supreme Committee for Human Resources and Remuneration, the Investment Committee, the Audit and Risk Committee and the Development and Improvement.

The Council reviewed the developments of the Ma’ashi digital platform, approved the financial performance report for December 2024, and discussed developments in the implementation of GPSSA’s strategic plan 2025-2027, then moved on to discuss the results, such as GPSSA’s financial position at the end of 2023, and the appropriate decisions taken in that regard.

It is worth noting that GPSSA’s statistics for January 2025 indicate that the number of contributors increased to 154,103 in comparison to 125,420 in January of last year, an increase of 28,683 contributors. The number of employers registered with the GPSSA increased to 18,500 compared to 14,724 in January of last year, an increase of 3,776 employers.

January 2025 statistics also indicate that the number of pensioners increased by 5,202 (from 21,051 pensioners compared to 19,714 in January 2024, and the number of beneficiaries reached 8,275 compared to 8,084 for the same month last year.

The value of pensions disbursed for January 2025 increased to AED 807,942,274.64 compared to AED 748,951,113.20 for the same month last year, an increase of AED 58,991,161.

