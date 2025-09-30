Ras Al Khaimah: Biostadt India Limited, a global leader in biostimulant products, is set to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in the Al Hulaila Industrial Zone. The lease agreement for its 100,000 ft² plant was officiated by RAKEZ Chief Commercial Officer Anas Hijjawi and Biostadt Group Chairman and Managing Director, Juzar Khorakiwala.

With an annual production capacity of about 5,000 kilolitres, the new facility will serve key markets in MENA as well as East and West Africa. Operating under Biostadt’s newly approved EU-compliant formulation, it represents a strategic step for the company, contributing to food security and climate-resilient agriculture in the region and beyond. The plant is expected to be operational by July 2026 and will also create new high-tech jobs in Ras Al Khaimah. This expansion marks Biostadt’s third overseas venture, following successful operations in the Philippines and Vietnam.

Biostadt India Limited CEO and Director Huzefa Khorakiwala said, “This strategic expansion marks Biostadt’s entry into the MEA region, supporting our mission to promote sustainable, chemical-free agriculture. By leveraging the benefits of the UAE–India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), we aim to position the UAE as a vital hub for exporting innovative agricultural inputs to emerging markets.”

He further added, “We are pleased to have found a strong enabler in RAKEZ. Its investor-friendly ecosystem is ideal for scaling our international operations. The infrastructure, which is particularly supportive of the industry, was a decisive factor in our choice. Furthermore, the RAKEZ team was incredibly supportive, assisting us throughout the entire process and making our setup seamless and efficient. Bringing technology-driven solutions in a qualitative, rewarding environment will bring further benefits towards sustainable food production.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented, “Biostadt India Limited’s presence in Ras Al Khaimah adds great value to our ecosystem of sustainability-driven manufacturers and aligns with our vision to foster a green industrial base in the emirate. Beyond industrial growth, this strategic setup directly supports the UAE’s national sustainability goals and global efforts to build resilient, climate-smart food systems. Together, we are helping shape a more secure and sustainable agricultural future for the region and beyond.”

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 35,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.

About Biostadt India Limited:

Biostadt India Limited is a global leader in agricultural solutions with over 35 years of experience. Headquartered in India, the company is the regions No. 1 biostimulant provider and researcher. With a presence in 22 countries and over 2,000 employees, Biostadt operates through six international subsidiaries, including in the Philippines and Vietnam. The company specializes in innovative inputs for sustainable agriculture and aquaculture, empowering farmers worldwide with eco-friendly solutions.