Non-oil trade between the UAE and Germany exceeds AED 50 billion in 2024

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for German businesses, with membership at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry climbing 17% by end of August 2025 compared to corresponding period last year. This reflects the rising confidence of German investors in Abu Dhabi’s pro-business environment as the emirate is reinforcing its role as a global hub for innovation, investment, and enterprise.

Last year, non-oil trade between the UAE and Germany exceeded AED 50 billion (USD 13.8 billion), reflecting a 5.4 percent increase compared to the previous year.

To further enhance the strong business ties, a high-level UAE economic delegation is visiting Germany from 15 to 18 September 2025. The delegation will engage with senior German officials to explore new opportunities for economic and investment cooperation and to reinforce strategic partnerships supporting sustainable development in both nations.

German companies are actively engaged across key sectors such as engineering, energy, aviation, logistics, and finance. This rapid expansion reflects the strong confidence the German business community places in Abu Dhabi as an integrated economic hub, supported by world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly regulations.

The relationship between Abu Dhabi and Germany extends well beyond trade, evolving into a strategic partnership focused on forward-looking sectors including advanced manufacturing, clean energy, technology, and smart supply chains. With growing German investments in Abu Dhabi complemented by rising UAE investments in Germany, this partnership is maturing into a long-term collaboration dedicated to tackling global challenges and creating sustainable opportunities for future generations.

A Global Partnership Model

The Abu Dhabi-Germany partnership exemplifies how successful economic relations extend beyond trade, built on a shared vision rooted in innovation and sustainability. The emirate has become a hub for expanding Germany’s regional presence, while Germany remains a strategic gateway for UAE businesses entering European markets. This synergy creates fresh opportunities and establishes partnership as a global benchmark for enduring collaboration.

Emirati companies have likewise strengthened their footprint in the German market through leading institutions such as Mubadala, DP World, Emirates Airline, dnata, Dubai Islamic Bank, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Operating across strategic sectors including aircraft maintenance, port management, finance, and clean energy, these entities embody Abu Dhabi’s economic ambition to forge robust links with one of the world’s foremost industrial economies.

A Global Economic Hub

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The economic partnership between Abu Dhabi and Germany is a prime example of international cooperation founded on complementarity and knowledge exchange. The marked growth in trade volume and the increasing number of German companies registered in Abu Dhabi reflect the strength of our economic ties and reinforce the emirate’s status as a global economic hub.

“The Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to serving as an integrative platform for the business community by providing comprehensive digital services, facilitating dialogue between the public and private sectors, and launching targeted initiatives focused on entrepreneurs, businesswomen, and family-owned enterprises. Through these efforts, we continue to empower the private sector as a vital engine of sustainable development.”

He stressed that the Chamber is actively forging strategic economic partnerships with international and regional entities, unlocking new global market opportunities for national companies and enhancing Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a preferred destination for long-term investment and collaboration.

Opportunities for deeper cooperation lie in manufacturing, advanced technology, renewable energy, and logistics - sectors aligned with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s 2025-2028 Roadmap to advance diversification, innovation, and global competitiveness of the private sector.