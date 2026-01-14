Bahrain:General Assembly (GA) Bahrain has completed a UX Design project with ALSALAM Group, delivered by learners from GA’s UX Design Bootcamp, supported by The Labour Fund (Tamkeen), many of whom entered the program with no prior experience in the field. Over just 9 weeks of intensive, hands-on training, these learners built practical skills in user research, design thinking, and creative digital product design, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to a real digital transformation challenge.

Over a 3-week engagement, GA’s learners worked closely with the ALSALAM Group team to understand the company’s digital product journey and the needs of its key user groups. They proposed creative targeted experience enhancements to strengthen navigation, accessibility, and ease of use, aligning the digital journey with both business goals and real user behavior. Their recommendations were tailored to two key personas - current customers and the emerging Gen Z audience - and were presented alongside a prototype demonstrating how the updated experience could function in practice.

The collaboration resulted in immediate improvements in the website experience as several recommendations were implemented during the project itself. This included updates that improved the checkout process, contributing to a smoother, more intuitive customer journey. The solutions also gave ALSALAM clearer insight into the expectations of younger customers, supporting the company’s efforts to broaden its customer base and strengthen its overall brand perception.

Ammar Mohammed, Brands Marketing Manager at ALSALAM, expressed strong appreciation for the collaboration. He said: “ The collaboration was seamless and it added real value. The learners brought clear, practical insights that strengthened our digital product experience, especially for upcoming Gen Z customers. We’ve already actioned several of their suggestions and are eager to continue building on this progress.”

Impressed by the outcome, ALSALAM Group has requested a full proposal from the learner group for the next phase of website improvements, with interest in continuing and expanding the collaboration in upcoming cycles.

Ahmad Fakhr, Partnerships and Outcomes Manager at General Assembly Bahrain, said: “This collaboration shows what’s possible when youth apply their skills in real settings; it delivers value for both learners and businesses. With many companies in Bahrain accelerating their digital transformation, UX design has become one of the most in-demand roles in the market. ALSALAM gave our learners meaningful access to real challenges, helping them build confidence while delivering fresh, user-driven insights.”

This collaboration reflects GA’s mission to equip Bahraini youth with future-ready skills through hands-on, real-world projects. The UX Design Bootcamp, supported by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), prepares learners for the growing demand for UX jobs in Bahrain by connecting them directly to industry needs and meaningful opportunities in an evolving digital economy. To learn more about General Assembly Bahrain’s programs, visit www.ga.co/BH

About General Assembly:

General Assembly Bahrain plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses like software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, it aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcome rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.

About ALSALAM Group:

Founded in 1978 by Mr. Mohsin AlBunni, ALSALAM has grown into one of Bahrain’s leading companies in air conditioning, home appliances, & electronics. The company serves over 100,000 customers with an extensive portfolio of more than 4000 products, and provides specialised installation, piping and repair services for air conditioners, & household appliances. With a reputation built on service, value and customer care, ALSALAM continues to support households and businesses across the Kingdom through reliable distribution, fast delivery, and dedicated technical support.