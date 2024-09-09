Fujairah, UAE — In a groundbreaking effort to advance marine conservation, Fujairah Research Centre today launches an innovative initiative that combines ancient Emirati practices with contemporary scientific methods to restore coral reefs and boost marine biodiversity. This pioneering approach utilizes natural materials such as date palm leaves and oyster shells, harnessing their ecological benefits to rejuvenate marine ecosystems. It also demonstrates a unique synergy that not only revitalizes underwater habitats but also embodies the UAE's unwavering commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship, setting a new standard for conservation efforts globally.

Fujairah Research Centre’s new method of using date palm leaves and oyster shells for coral propagation is inspired from techniques rooted in Emirati culture for over a century. This unique blend of traditional knowledge and contemporary science represents a significant leap forward in efforts to safeguard marine biodiversity.

“Our approach uniquely combines traditional Emirati knowledge with cutting-edge scientific practices to create effective, sustainable solutions for marine conservation. The unique composition of these biomaterials promotes the growth of coral reefs and a variety of marine species,” said Dr. Fouad Lamghari Ridouane, Director of Fujairah Research Centre.

By utilizing these abundant natural materials, Fujairah Research Centre effectively reduces reliance on synthetic alternatives, thereby promoting sustainability. The biomaterial structures created from these resources offer crucial habitats for a diverse range of marine species, significantly enhancing ecosystem health. This approach not only supports natural coral growth and regeneration but also ensures long-term sustainability. Recent analyses reveal a substantial increase in coral propagation and marine biodiversity in the areas where this technique has been implemented, underscoring its positive environmental impact.

Maryam Alhefeiti, a marine researcher at Fujairah Research Centre, emphasized the significant impact of this project by stating that it showcases Fujairah Research Centre dedication to safeguarding the environment and promoting sustainable growth in the region. "We take pride in the UAEs approach to introducing cutting edge strategies that aim to not just revive but also safeguard our marine ecosystems for future generations."

Fujairah Research Centre continues to lead in marine conservation initiatives by showing that blending age old wisdom with scientific methods is crucial for safeguarding the long-lasting health of our world’s marine environments.

For more information about Fujairah Research Centre’s initiatives and ongoing research, please visit FRC | Home.

-Ends-

Media Relations:

Micheline Kassis

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

micheline@beyondgcc.com