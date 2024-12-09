Dubai, United Arab Emirates– You’ve done it. You’ve completed your Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) by ticking off 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 consecutive days and you’re probably feeling the benefits: physical fitness, better focus and improved sleep, to name a few. But what comes next? For many people, DFC is the perfect motivation to kickstart a new fitness routine and embrace a more active lifestyle. But how do you keep the momentum going once the challenge is over? Here are a few tips to continue your health journey beyond 30x30.

Find your fitness tribe

One of the best things about DFC is the sense of community it creates. Free 30 x 30 fitness villages and 25 community fitness hubs across the city made it easy to connect with others on their own health journeys – or to invite friends, family and colleagues to be part of yours. In fact, DFC data shows that the biggest factor when it comes to a consistent fitness routine is support and accountability from friends and family. Recreate that DFC community spirit by getting together with others who share your health goals, whether it’s for a new workout class or just a walk on the beach. Alternatively, join a new fitness community; the DFC website content hub’s Find Your 30 section is a great free fitness resource that remains live beyond the challenge to help you keep working towards a fitter future.

Focus on feeling good

Remember, daily movement is an act of self-care, not punishment. The more you enjoy a workout, the more likely you are to continue it consistently. So, take some time to figure out what you enjoy, whether it’s an intense spin class, gentle yin yoga or simply a morning walk around your neighbourhood while listening to a podcast or audiobook.

Remember the mental benefits

It’s easy to focus on the physical advantages of daily exercise, whether you’re upping your running distance or hitting a new Personal Best in the gym. But the truth is, the mental and psychological benefits are a huge part of why daily movement is essential to your well-being – and we’re not just talking about the endorphin hit. According to DFC data on the mental benefits of exercise:

One in six people (15%) saw an improvement in their psychological well-being.

One in six people (14%) saw an improvement in their self-esteem, reduction in anxiety levels and the ability to relax.

83% saw an improvement in their sleeping patterns.

Exercise is also linked to better cognitive functional, problem-solving skills, self-confidence and mental toughness, all of which will improve your quality of life outside of the gym.

Start small

One of the best things about DFC is that the challenge is accessible – 30 minutes is around just 2% of your day! And yet the benefits are huge. When we set goals that are too big, it’s easy to burn out quickly or get overwhelmed and quit. Set small goals – whether its 30 minutes a day three times a week, or just 15 minutes every morning – that you know you can achieve and build up gradually. You’ll feel better, fitter and stronger, and before you know it, daily activity will become a healthy habit and a natural part of your routine. If you miss a day or a workout, don’t beat yourself up – just get back on track when you can.

Schedule it in

Speaking of routines, it’s important to plan out when you’re going to work out, in the same way that you would schedule any other important event. Think about your DFC routine and what you enjoyed the most. Was it a sunrise run when the city was quiet? A post-work gym session to relieve stress? Maybe a lunchtime walk to take a break from your desk? There’s no rule that says you have to workout first thing in the morning - find what works best for you and your lifestyle.

Remember your ‘why’

On the days when you don’t feel like being active, remember why you started and what kept you motivated during DFC, whether it was to relieve stress, feel better in your body or find community. These benefits are available to you all year long, no matter where you are in your health journey. Remember, we are all part of a shared goal: to make Dubai one of the most active cities in the world and to pursue a fitter future together.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. A gateway to a healthier, more active lifestyle, this eighth edition of DFC offered an action-packed calendar of sporting events and activities, bringing friends, families, visitors, colleagues, and communities together as they commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. Featuring flagship events, Dubai Run, Dubai Ride and Dubai Stand Up Paddle, this year’s Challenge ran from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 24 November 2024.

