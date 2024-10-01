Dubai: George Weah, the former President of Liberia, visited the Museum of the Future for an exclusive tour of its pioneering exhibits and innovative displays. During his visit, Mr. Weah explored the museum's iconic architecture and its visionary approach to shaping a better future.

The tour provided the former president and his accompanying delegation with insights into the museum’s unique methods for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions. This experience highlighted the museum’s commitment to fostering innovation and creativity, aligning with global efforts to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Mr. Weah’s visit further emphasised the museum’s dedication to envisioning a brighter future for all humanity. The Museum of the Future continues to attract global leaders and influencers, reinforcing its role as a hub for forward-thinking ideas and transformative experiences.

This visit underscores the museum's mission to bridge cultures and foster international collaboration, demonstrating its importance in the global dialogue on innovation and sustainability.

About Museum of the Future:

The Museum of the Future is the first museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, technology and spirituality, MOTF inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.

One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77-metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and the Ruler of Dubai.