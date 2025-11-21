Finvasia Group operates across various sectors, has served over 5 million clients worldwide and transacted multi-trillion-dollar trading volume through its diverse finance, technology and healthcare brands.

HE Al Zeyoudi: “The establishment of these world-leading companies in the UAE through the NextGen FDI program underscores our commitment to fostering an environment that nurtures cutting-edge technology and reinforces the UAE's status as a global hub for innovation in high-tech solutions.”

Abu Dhabi, UAE : The Finvasia Group, a global enterprise that uses engineering and advanced technology to innovate across various sectors such as financial services, blockchain, and healthcare, has announced that it will be establishing regional headquarters for five of its leading brands in the UAE as part of the NextGen FDI initiative. The initiative supports the UAE's goal of attracting advanced technology companies to the country and establishing a robust knowledge economy, solidifying its position as a global leader in innovation and high-tech solutions.

Finvasia Group operates across various sectors and has served over 5 million clients worldwide and transacted multi-trillion-dollar trading volume through its diverse finance, technology and healthcare brands. The decision to set up regional headquarters in the UAE reflects the appeal of the country’s business-friendly ecosystem, which fosters innovation and supports the growth of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and blockchain. The NextGen FDI initiative plays a pivotal role in this environment, offering a variety of incentives and a framework that encourages the establishment and growth of pioneering companies.

The Finvasia Group’s brands are leaders in the fintech, digital identity, and lifestyle technology ecosystem and include:

ZuluTrade: A global leader in social trading, ZuluTrade connects millions of users in over 150 countries with any broker, account type, and strategy provider. By establishing its GCC headquarters in the UAE, ZuluTrade aims to enhance its technology and operations across the region.

Blockmaze: A blockchain and digital asset infrastructure business, Blockmaze develops platforms for tokenization and compliant virtual-asset ecosystems enabling gold, commodities, securities, real estate, and intellectual property to exist as programmable digital tokens.

CapitalWallet: A regulated digital asset and payment infrastructure company, CapitalWallet connects traditional finance with tokenized assets. Recognized for its compliance standards, it enables seamless interoperability between crypto and fiat for various client segments.

OneVault: This next-generation financial infrastructure platform bridges traditional banking with the digital economy, empowering fintechs, small businesses, and digital entrepreneurs to access global banking and payments in a compliant, efficient, and automated environment.

Jumpp: India’s first AI-powered conversational fintech super app, Jumpp simplifies financial management, enabling banking, saving, spending, investing, borrowing, and payments through a single, seamless platform.

HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, welcomed the new additions to NextGen FDI stating, “The establishment of these pioneering companies in the UAE through the NextGen FDI initiative highlights our commitment to fostering an environment that nurtures cutting-edge technology and reinforces the UAE's status as a global hub for innovation in financial technology and digital infrastructure. We are excited to welcome Finvasia and its brands to our vibrant business landscape.”

Mr. Sarvjeet Virk, Co-Founder & Chief Managing Director of Finvasia Group, commented: “What’s impressive about the UAE is how its policies are lived out on the ground. From licensing frameworks to digital infrastructure and an openness to experimentation, it makes for the perfect base for our teams building social platforms, blockchain networks, and digital payment systems. The UAE is a global leader attracting innovation, incubating creative ideas, and accelerating them with policies and opportunities.”

Mr. Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder & CEO of Finvasia Group, added: “The UAE’s NextGen FDI and D33 Agenda have positioned the country as one of the world’s most forward-looking innovation hubs. At Finvasia Group, we span across fintech, blockchain, digital financial infrastructure, banking, and health tech through world-leading brands. It is only natural for us to establish our GCC headquarters here. UAE’s policies are known for turning vision into opportunity, and we are honored to be part of it.”

The NextGen FDI initiative is a cornerstone of the UAE's strategy to attract cutting-edge technology companies from various sectors, helping to solidify its position as a global leader in innovation and accelerate the diversification of the national economy. With the addition of Finvasia Group and its brands, the initiative continues to drive innovation and growth across industries in the UAE, while attracting companies from around the world to develop new technologies and solutions for the modern age.