Dubai, UAE: Dubai stands as a beacon on the global tourism map, celebrated for its visionary outlook, diverse heritage, and rich cultural and historical landmarks. Its unique blend of modernity and tradition has made it a renowned hub for cultural exchange, drawing millions of visitors from all corners of the world. With its strong emphasis on cultural tourism, supported by world-class infrastructure and unparalleled offerings, Dubai continues to shine. This dedication has earned the city the prestigious title of No. 1 global destination in the 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for the third consecutive time, establishing the emirate as the first city worldwide to achieve such recognition.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) plays a pivotal role in enhancing cultural tourism across the emirate, offering visitors immersive experiences that invite them to explore the city’s museums, historic sites, and heritage landmarks. With a portfolio that includes five museums, five heritage sites, and 17 archaeological sites, Dubai Culture showcases the city’s rich history and cultural essence. Among these, Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest open-air heritage museum, stands out as a ‘hidden gem,’ offering unique cultural pathways that highlight the authenticity of local traditions.

Etihad Museum captivates visitors with its unique concept, narrating the story of the UAE’s formation and development. Through a carefully curated chronological timeline, it traces the pivotal events that led to the union, particularly between 1968 and 1974. The museum’s exhibits and educational programmes also shed light on the visionary efforts of the UAE’s founding fathers. In contrast, the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood remains one of Dubai’s most beloved tourist destinations, where visitors can step back in time and experience the traditional way of life that prevailed from the mid-19th century to the 1970s. Its narrow alleyways and historic houses reflect Dubai's rich artistic and creative identity, deeply rooted in its cultural heritage.

Hatta, recognised by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the most beautiful 50 small cities in the world for the year 2023, is home to Hatta Heritage Village, a bridge between the past and present, showcasing traditional architecture distinctive to the area and offering its visitors the opportunity to explore the region’s natural history and heritage, and celebrate the rich heritage, customs, and traditions of Hatta.

Dubai’s wealth of archaeological sites offers visitors a captivating journey through its ancient history, stretching back over 300,000 years, from the Stone Age to the late Islamic periods of the 19th century. Among the most significant discoveries is Saruq al-Hadid, discovered in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This site is one of the richest archaeological treasures in the southeastern Arabian Peninsula, with its artifacts now displayed at the Saruq al-Hadid Museum in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood. Similarly, the Jumeirah Archaeological Site, dating from the Islamic era (900–1800 AD), reflects the historical significance of the Jumeirah region during the Abbasid Caliphate.

Commenting on the importance of cultural tourism, Muna Faisal Al Gurg, CEO of the Culture & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed its vital role in diversifying Dubai’s economy, stating: “Dubai’s cultural diversity, blending modernity with tradition, and its vast array of artistic and creative events enhance the strength of its tourism and reflect the city's vibrant identity. At Dubai Culture, we are committed to enhancing cultural tourism in the emirate tourism through various projects and initiatives aligned with our cultural responsibility of safeguarding our tangible and intangible heritage. Through our diverse programmes and events, we aim to offer tourists unique experiences that combine culture, heritage, art, and innovation. According to Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai’s cultural offerings have contributed to a 10% year-on-year increase in cultural tourism, showcasing our efforts in boosting the tourism sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP and solidify its position as a preferred destination for living, working, and entertainment.”