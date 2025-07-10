Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) - the national enabler of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector- has announced the launch of 3 flagship programs designed to support and empower entrepreneurs and startups. The initiatives - the Grow Tourism Incubator, Tourism Hackathons & Bootcamps, and Grow Tourism Accelerator - are delivered through TDF Grow, the Fund’s dedicated non-financial enablement arm.

This launch reflects TDF’s ongoing commitment to its strategy of being close to entrepreneurs and investors in the tourism sector by offering integrated programs that foster a vibrant and sustainable tourism ecosystem.

Commenting on the announcement, TDF’s CEO, Mr. Qusai bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri, said: "At TDF, we remain committed to empowering entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into promising, impactful projects. We strive to provide a comprehensive support ecosystem that addresses the needs of businesses at every stage, helping them overcome challenges and accelerate their growth. These 3 programs embody our dedication to practical enablement, offering guidance, support, and connections with key stakeholders, to build a sustainable tourism sector full of opportunity and aligned with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030."

The Grow Tourism Incubator Program, now launching its first edition, targets early-stage tourism startups. Registration opened on June 24, 2025, and continues until July 17, 2025. The incubator offers a ten-month immersive environment, providing participants with access to shared workspaces, legal, marketing, and logistical support, as well as technical and administrative services. The program also includes workshops, specialized training sessions, and mentoring by leading industry experts, delivered both virtually and in person at TDF headquarter, ensuring accessibility for entrepreneurs across Saudi Arabia.

To support innovators and early-stage tourism projects, the Tourism Hackathons & Bootcamps Program focuses on three key regions: Asir, Al-Ahsa, and Al -Madinah Al Munawwarah. Over five months, participants take part in hackathons followed by training bootcamps, enabling them to develop their ideas into actionable prototypes. The program offers an interactive environment that combines mentorship, training, and technical support, while also providing direct opportunities to connect with investors and ecosystem partners, fostering innovative projects that advance tourism development at the regional level. Registration opened on July 1, 2025, and remains open until July 22, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Grow Tourism Accelerator Program returns in a new edition, building on the success of previous cohorts that have graduated 99 participants to date. This intensive three-month program focuses on supporting startups and enabling them to scale within the tourism sector. The accelerator also attracts international companies, enriching the diversity of the investment landscape and elevating service quality across the industry. The program provides integrated mentorship, culminating in graduation and connections with potential investors.

Notably, TDF Grow has already empowered more than 8,800 beneficiaries through its non-financial programs and initiatives, helping entrepreneurs and SMEs accelerate their projects and connect with promising opportunities, strengthening the sector’s competitiveness, and expanding its sustainable economic and social impact throughout Saudi Arabia.

For more information and to register for TDF Grow programs, please visit: https://tip.tdf.gov.sa/growPrograms?lang=en

