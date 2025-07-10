Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg: The award reflects a shared vision to create a healing environment for patients, in alignment with Dubai Health’s “Patient First” commitment.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Health’s Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, the first integrated, comprehensive cancer hospital in Dubai, was awarded Gold in the Future Healthcare Projects category by World Architecture News in March 2025.

The World Architecture News Awards are designed to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding architecture on an international scale and are judged by a panel of international experts. The 2024 Future Projects: Healthcare category specifically honors projects that are innovative, visionary, and imaginative prior to construction completion.

David Martin, Project Architect and Global Design Director for Stantec, the architectural firm behind the hospital’s design, said, “We are honored to see our design of the new hospital win this prestigious award. The project challenged us to create a space that not only meets the functional requirements of a modern healthcare facility but also fosters a healing environment for patients and the care team alike. This recognition is a testament to Dubai Health’s vision and dedication to transforming cancer care. They are a wonderful partner, providing insightful feedback and support throughout the design journey.”

The hospital’s patient-centered approach is reflected in its architectural concept, which draws inspiration from the UAE’s national tree, the Ghaf, a symbol of resilience and life. Feedback from cancer patients, informed the design that blends clinical functionality with emotional well-being. Central to the facility, an open-air courtyard with greenery that brings in natural light, creating a calming environment.

Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of Dubai Health Board of Directors, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors, and Chairperson of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital Steering Committee, said, “It is deeply rewarding to see the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital recognized on the global stage. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of all those involved; from patients and healthcare providers to architects and industry leaders, united by a shared vision to create a healing environment for patients, in alignment with Dubai Health’s “Patient First” commitment. We are grateful to everyone who has supported this hospital, including the donors whose contributions through Al Jalila Foundation continue to bring this vision to life.”

Located in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2, the 59,000 square meter hospital is set to host 53 clinics, 21 clinical research areas, 60 infusion rooms, 10 urgent care rooms, 5 radiotherapy rooms, and 116 inpatient beds. Designed with well-being and environmental sustainability in mind, it will also feature 19 tranquil gardens for patients, their families, and the hospital community. Once completed, the hospital will serve as a center of excellence for cancer treatment and research, and will offer a comprehensive range of services, from early diagnosis to treatment and supportive care, all delivered by multidisciplinary teams. Research and clinical trials will be central to its mission, driving the discovery of evidence-based treatments and personalized therapies aimed at improving patient outcomes.