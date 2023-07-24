Dubai, UAE – The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) and L'Oréal Middle East have joined forces to support the UAE's Emiratisation agenda through a strategic partnership. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at a ceremony attended by esteemed representatives from both organizations, marking a significant step towards creating growth-oriented opportunities for Emiratis.

Mona Mohammed Abdullah Buhumaid Al Tamimi, CEO of the Future Resources Sector of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), signed the MoU on behalf of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, while Jean-Dominique De Ravignan, Human Resources Director of L'Oréal Middle East, signed on behalf of L'Oréal.

The event was graced by the presence of H.E. Abdulla Ali Al Falasi, Vice Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Laurent Duffier, Managing Director of L'Oréal Middle East along with Abdulaziz Harib Alfalahi, the Emiratization Recruitment Superintendent of the EHRDC.

His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with L'Oréal Middle East in our ongoing efforts to advance the Emiratisation agenda. This strategic partnership will provide Emiratis with growth-oriented opportunities and contribute to the development of a skilled workforce that will drive the nation's sectors and economy forward”.

"Our focus has been on partnering with new strategic sectors to build sustainable partnerships that create futuristic careers for Emiratis, delivering on the leadership's vision and contributing to the success of strategic plans such as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and others. Emiratisation isn't just about giving jobs; it is about giving Emiratis the opportunity to contribute to building the UAE's future. It also gives the private sector and global players the chance to leverage the power of local talent, understanding the needs of the UAE and regional markets. Together, we will create a workforce that not only meets industry demands but also contributes to the nation's growth and prosperity." Al Mansouri added.

L'Oréal Middle East, the global beauty leader, is committed to empowering Emiratis through their "Lakom" program. Laurent Duffier, Managing Director of L'Oréal Middle East, highlighted their dedication, stating, "We are honored to join forces with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council to bolster UAE's Emiratisation agenda by creating growth-oriented opportunities for Emiratis. Youth empowerment has been integral to our Groupe's DNA and takes shape with 'Lakom,' a tailored program designed to provide comprehensive training, mentorship, and industry-focused workshops for UAE Nationals. This initiative builds on our longstanding presence in the UAE, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to cultivating a skilled workforce that will drive the nation's sectors and economy forward."

The collaboration between the Emirati Human Resources Development Council and L'Oréal Middle East signifies a shared vision of empowering Emiratis and nurturing their talents, further advancing the UAE's Emiratisation agenda. This partnership will facilitate the creation of targeted programs and initiatives that provide Emiratis with the necessary skills, training, and career opportunities in L'Oréal Middle East area of expertise.

The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) was established in Dubai to represent stakeholders involved in Emirati HR development in the private sector. Its aim is to create an attractive environment for Emirati human resources, align educational outcomes with market requirements, and prioritize strategic sectors. The council comprises representatives from the government and private sectors and works towards the development of a highly skilled Emirati workforce.

