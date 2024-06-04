UAE, Dubai: In a qualitative step to enhance healthcare services and ensure the highest levels of quality and efficiency, the Board of Directors of Emirates Health Services held its third meeting for the year 2024, chaired by H.E. Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Chairman of the Board, and attended by H.E. Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director General of Emirates Health Services, and board members to discuss several focal points items aimed at advancing the healthcare sector, contributing to the achievement of the UAE's vision in healthcare.

The meeting highlighted several key axes of importance, including the restructuring of the board's committees, reviewing the customer happiness performance report, as well as discussing the financial report. These discussions come within EHS’ ongoing commitment to enhancing institutional performance and healthcare services, contributing to the development of the healthcare sector in the country and raising its competitiveness at both local and global levels.

During the meeting, H.E. Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates Health Services (EHS), appreciated the efforts exerted by all board members, noting that the five clauses discussed reflect EHS’ strong commitment to enhancing institutional performance and developing healthcare services. He emphasized that these discussions are part of EHS’ efforts to continue developing the work environment from within to ensure the highest levels of quality and efficiency, in line with the visions and aspirations of the country’s wise leadership.

H.E. Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director General of Emirates Health Services, emphasized that the regular meetings held by the board are part of EHS’ keenness to enhance its readiness and proactivity by developing comprehensive action plans to formulate pioneering policies to develop the work environment and ensure the provision of the best healthcare services that align with its strategies and resonate with "We the UAE 2031" vision. It also keeps pace with the developments and changes occurring in the healthcare sector at both regional and global levels, enhancing its leading position and ensuring the achievement of the highest quality levels in healthcare delivery.

The meeting also addressed the latest performance reports related to customer happiness, which showed a qualitative improvement in customer happiness results due to several initiatives launched, such as the “Riyada” initiative and initiatives related to the Services 2.0 program. The most prominent achievement was the customer happiness center at Kalba Hospital earning a 5-star rating, marking a significant leap in various related outcomes, reflecting EHS and its leadership’s commitment to giving customers and the quality of healthcare services provided to them the utmost priority.

The meeting also included a discussion of EHS’ efforts and preparations for participation in the seventh edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award, where efforts in raising awareness, capability building, and changes occurring in the axes and focus areas of the system and the associated readiness levels were reviewed. It also discussed the restructuring of the board's committees by addressing the tasks and responsibilities of these committees and their role in developing the work environment.