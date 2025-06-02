Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has has opened applications for the second cycle of the Dubai Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Grant Initiative. The programme invites universities and research institutions across Dubai to submit high-impact proposals that can drive progress across technology, economy, society, and innovation.

Launched in collaboration with local and international academic institutions, the initiative supports research aligned with Dubai’s national priorities and future strategies.

This cycle focuses on two main domains: Cognitive Cities and Health & Life Sciences, each comprising four topics that leverage the latest advanced technologies.

The first domain, "Cognitive Cities" supports specialised research in smart mobility solutions, next-generation built environments and infrastructure, climate-neutral and resilient urban systems, and the use of urban health intelligence for proactive well-being.

The second domain, "Health & Life Sciences," targets four key topics: biological discovery and systems science, clinical and translational health, health innovation and engineering, and biomanufacturing and synthetic biology.

Proposals will be evaluated based on several criteria, including alignment with Dubai’s RDI priority areas, potential to foster future partnerships, capacity-building value, innovation in methodology and outcomes, sectoral impact, and budget viability.

Applications are open until Friday, 13 June 2025, via www.dubairdi.ae. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to submit full proposals, with selected projects receiving financial support for durations of one to three years.

In its first cycle, the initiative funded 24 research projects from 13 universities and research institutions, chosen from 374 innovative proposals submitted by 41 academic entities. A total of 219 researchers benefitted across various career stages. Focus areas included Future Cities and Health and Life Sciences, with a strong emphasis on AI and robotics applications.

Launched in September 2024 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, the initiative is part of the broader Dubai Research and Development Programme. It aims to fund bold, future-oriented research and cement Dubai’s role as a global innovation leader.

Khalifa Al Qama, Executive Director at Dubai Future Labs, DFF, said: “The initiative is designed to support researchers and innovators, foster RDI opportunities in Dubai, and advance future prospects through high-quality, knowledge-driven, and technologically advanced research. It provides the technical direction and the financial support needed to bring pioneering ideas to life.”

He added: “Through this initiative, DFF is building an integrated platform to encourage scientific research and foresight thinking, enabling the development of breakthrough ideas and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for creative minds.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan recently approved the goals of Phase Two of the Dubai Research and Development Programme, allocating AED 750 million to accelerate its development. The aim is to enable a diverse and sustainable digital economy, and boost Dubai’s global competitiveness across key future sectors.

Overseen by DFF, the Dubai RDI Programme is dedicated to delivering tested, knowledge-based, solutions to local and global challenges. It strives to strengthen sector productivity, support emerging industries, and advance Dubai’s economic resilience and future-readiness.

For more information, please visit: www.dubairdi.ae