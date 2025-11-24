Dubai, UAE: HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), chaired the 91st meeting of the council, which was held virtually in the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the council.

The meeting was also attended by HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the council, and board members HE Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; HE Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); HE Hussain Sultan Lootah, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum and Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP); and Muna Alosaimi, Chief Executive Officer of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The council reviewed Dubai’s strategic objectives and discussed several key initiatives that support sustainability in the emirate and future plans to achieve net zero. Two main pillars were highlighted: Dubai Municipality’s Circle Dubai initiative to strengthen waste-reduction practices, and the latest developments of the RTA’s ‘Zero-Emissions Public Transportation in Dubai 2050’ strategy.

“In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to implement pioneering initiatives and projects that reinforce Dubai's position in clean energy, sustainability and energy efficiency. This supports the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050. The Circle Dubai initiative is a cornerstone in transforming Dubai’s waste management system into a circular economy model, leveraging advanced technologies to enhance waste collection, sorting and recycling processes. Meanwhile, updates to the RTA’s ‘Zero-Emissions Public Transportation in Dubai 2050’ strategy also demonstrate strong progress in transforming Dubai’s mass transit into a zero-emission fleet by expanding the use of electric and hydrogen vehicles and strengthening supporting infrastructure. This directly contributes to reducing the transport sector’s carbon footprint and achieving our ambitious 2050 goals,” said Al Tayer.

Al Muhairbi said: “Through its approved strategies and established implementation mechanisms, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is committed to evaluating performance to ensure tangible results that support Dubai’s long-term vision and strengthen its leading position across all fields of sustainable development and the green economy.”

The council emphasised that ongoing programmes to reduce waste and increase recycling, together with initiatives to cut carbon emissions from the land transport sector, will remain priorities for future review.