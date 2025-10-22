Programme designed to transform Emirati SMEs into global success stories

Will connect entrepreneurs with mentorship, markets and partners to scale worldwide

Launch of programme poised to drive momentum in economic diversification and investment readiness

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched a new accelerator programme in partnership with global innovation leader Plug and Play. The programme is dedicated to scaling Emirati-owned startups by equipping them with the tools, expertise, and connections to succeed in the domestic market, expand onto the global stage, and attract sustainable investment, ultimately contributing to Dubai’s long-term economic diversification and growth.

Focusing on businesses that are technology-enabled, the acceleration programme will deliver tailored mentorship, global exposure, and market access, enabling participants to strengthen operations and accelerate adoption of their solutions by government and private sector partners. The launch reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of the economy in the decade leading up to 2033, as well as prioritising efforts to become the most attractive global hub for SMEs and local champions.

Operated by Plug and Play, the programme will run as part of the activations and workshops taking place in the Dubai Founders HQ, launched earlier this month by DET in collaboration with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which seeks to consolidate and strengthen Dubai’s startup and SME ecosystem. Participating startups will benefit from Dubai Founders HQ’s full range of services and support, including access to its campus in the 25Hours Hotel at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said: “This initiative is a testament to visionary leadership and our unwavering commitment to driving the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, forward by empowering Emirati entrepreneurs – the pioneers at the heart of Dubai's economic future. Through world-class acceleration practices, thanks to our partnership with Plug and Play, we will be supporting individual startups, as well as building the foundation for sustainable, innovation-driven growth that will establish Dubai as a top global hub for startups. This new accelerator programme also embodies the strong spirit of collaboration between the government and private sector that makes Dubai's entrepreneurial ecosystem truly exceptional.”

Delivered by Dubai SME in partnership with key government and semi-government stakeholders, including Dubai Health, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Emirates Flight Catering, and the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (GDRFA), the programme is inviting these entities to identify key sector challenges and engage Emirati startups to develop innovative and practical solutions. This approach supports meaningful collaboration between the public and private sectors, enabling government entities to access homegrown innovations while empowering local entrepreneurs to address real-world market needs. Through this exchange, the programme aims to strengthen Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, foster innovation, and drive sustainable growth across priority industries.

Saeed Amidi, Founder & CEO of Plug and Play Tech Center, stated: “We are honored to partner with Dubai SME to support the growth of Emirati businesses. From the heart of Silicon Valley - home to leading tech companies like Google and Open AI - we are eager to build a bridge with Dubai. Our goal is to bring cutting-edge expertise to support and grow the local ecosystem. We believe there's tremendous potential for collaboration, and we're excited about the opportunity to help shape the future of innovation in Dubai. Through this programme, we aim to empower local founders with world-class resources, providing access to highly tailored mentorship, investments, and market expansion opportunities that help scale their ventures both regionally and globally. In parallel, this programme will enable key stakeholders to engage directly with cutting-edge Emirati startups that align with their strategic goals. This combined focus reflects our shared commitment to boost the national economy and nurture homegrown innovation in Dubai.”

The programme will host two cohorts annually, each featuring 10 Emirati startups that will benefit from Plug and Play’s proven methodology. Through workshops, advisory sessions, and direct engagement with potential partners, participants will receive investment readiness training and the opportunity to showcase their innovations to government entities, leading corporations, and investors, bridging the gap between ideas and commercial success.

The new programme goes beyond supporting the initial cohorts: it establishes a long-term platform for growth. By creating stronger links between founders, corporates, and investors, the initiative will help build a sustainable pipeline of high-growth Emirati ventures and lead to job creation, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, talent and entrepreneurship.

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET):

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME):

As a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Plug and Play is present in 60+ locations across five continents. It offers corporate innovation programmes and helps government and corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. Plug and Play also organizes startup acceleration programmes and has built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries with a large portfolio of successful investments in companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.