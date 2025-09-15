Signature dishes to debut exclusively on Eatopi menu, bridging mentorship and real-world business opportunities

Initiative contributes to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, by supporting Emirati talent and strengthening the food services sector.

Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched The Emirati Chef’s Table, a new sector-specific mentorship initiative delivered in partnership with Kitopi, one of the largest regional F&B players, focused on homegrown brands. The initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to become the fastest-growing and most attractive business hub for SMEs and local champions, by empowering Emirati entrepreneurs, supporting their businesses’ growth and sustainability, and developing talent in the food and beverage sector.

Five Emirati F&B entrepreneurs, part of the inaugural cohort of The Emirati Chef’s Table programme, will benefit from expert mentorship and guidance provided by a group of specialists and professionals, equipping them with the needed skills and networking opportunities to grow their businesses. This will be amplified through a major marketing campaign, highlighting the creative journey of each chef – from their inspiration and roots to their imagination, all the way to the plate.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, said: “Human capital is a key driving force behind the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and The Emirati Chef’s Table reflects our commitment to developing talent in ways that are directly connected to market needs. This collaboration with Kitopi goes beyond mentorship; it’s about giving our talented Emirati chefs the confidence, guidance, and tangible growth opportunity to succeed. By telling their stories and showcasing their skills, we are giving them the opportunity to translate their passion into viable businesses. This is about creating pathways for national talent to thrive, and ensuring they have the support and exposure required to contribute to the ongoing growth of Dubai’s food and beverage sector.”

Mohamad Ballout, Co-founder & CEO, Kitopi, said: “Dubai is fast becoming one of the world’s most dynamic food capitals, and we see it as our mission at Kitopi to help shape that future. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership with Dubai SME, we’re empowering Emirati founders with the scale, expertise, and technology to grow distinctive homegrown brands that can compete regionally and globally—while staying true to their roots.”

The Emirati Chef’s Table caters to a growing appetite for authentic, homegrown concepts, highlighting Dubai’s position as a vibrant culinary capital, where innovation, culture, and entrepreneurship converge. The programme will run in three phases, beginning with a two-month campaign, followed by pop-ups and activations, including a showcase around the time of UAE’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations, and the launch of a second season – with a new cohort of Emirati chefs – in early 2026.

The food and beverage (F&B) sector remains one of Dubai’s strongest economic pillars. In Q1 2025, the accommodation and food services sector contributed 4.1% of GDP, reaching AED4.9 billion, according to the latest official data, with significant growth potential driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and global consumer demand. Within Dubai SME, approximately 12% of members operate in the F&B space, reflecting both the sector’s strength and the appetite among Emiratis to play a leading role in shaping it.

Through initiatives such as The Emirati Chef’s Table, Dubai SME continues to deliver on its mandate to strengthen Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and directly support the implementation of the D33 Agenda by embedding new Emirati talent within the workforce and integrating the next generation into key sectors.

To learn more about The Emirati Chef’s Table, please visit the website [here].

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME)

As a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

About Kitopi

Founded in Dubai in January 2018, Kitopi, one of the largest regional F&B players, focused on homegrown brands. We operate over 200 outlets, including both restaurants and delivery-only locations, across five key markets: the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait. Our team of over 6,000 Kitopians solidifies our role as the region's leading creator and partner in creating magical food experiences. In addition to our markets of operation, Kitopi runs its global Customer Experience Center in Dubai, UAE, and Amman, Jordan, as well as an Engineering Hub in Krakow, Poland.

