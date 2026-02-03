● Agreement enables knowledge exchange in transport planning, low-carbon urbanism and advanced infrastructure systems.

UAE, Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Urban Planning and Design Institute of Shenzhen (UPDIS), a leading state-owned Chinese urban planning consultancy, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to shaping future-ready cities through international knowledge exchange and advanced urban innovation.

The agreement establishes a structured framework for cooperation between Dubai Municipality and UPDIS, focused on strengthening collaboration in urban planning and design, smart and sustainable city development, low-carbon urbanism, and advanced infrastructure systems. Through this partnership, both entities will work closely to exchange expertise and align methodologies that support the delivery of more resilient, efficient, and people-centred urban environments.

The MoU builds on a high-level Dubai delegation visit to Shenzhen in February 2025, during which both sides explored Shenzhen’s experience in sponge city design and smart city applications, identifying strong alignment between the two cities’ development trajectories and long-term urban priorities.

Under the agreement, Dubai Municipality and UPDIS will cooperate in advancing future planning practices and urban design approaches by integrating international best practices with local planning frameworks. This includes the joint development and application of planning and design technologies related to transit-oriented development, agile and compact urbanism, sponge city concepts, low-carbon city planning, and smart city models. The collaboration will also extend to the application of emerging technologies across urban planning, construction, operations, and city management, supporting the transition toward more intelligent, data-driven urban systems.

The partnership further encompasses cooperation in deploying advanced spatial analysis tools, data-driven planning techniques, artificial intelligence and urban design principles aimed at enhancing sustainability and liveability. In parallel, both parties will work together to explore new global urban development models that draw on the combined experiences of Dubai and Shenzhen, positioning the partnership as a platform for testing and promoting innovative approaches to future city-making.

In the field of infrastructure, the MoU provides for close collaboration on advanced planning and design solutions, including next-generation ICT systems supported by 5G, integrated underground services, and smart water management systems leveraging AI and big data. These efforts are intended to strengthen the efficiency, resilience, and sustainability of urban infrastructure in line with evolving environmental and technological requirements.

The agreement also establishes mechanisms for ongoing institutional engagement, including annual joint reviews to assess progress, identify new areas for cooperation, and ensure that the partnership remains adaptive and aligned with both cities’ strategic priorities.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “This partnership reflects Dubai Municipality’s strategic commitment to learning from other global urban leaders while contributing Dubai’s own planning and city-making experience on the international stage. Through this collaboration with Shenzhen’s Urban Planning and Design Institute, we are strengthening our capacity to deliver smart, sustainable, and people-centred urban environments that respond to future challenges and enhance quality of life.”

He added: “The World Governments Summit provides the ideal platform to formalise this cooperation, as it brings together governments and institutions committed to shaping future cities through innovation, resilience, and global collaboration.”

Yu Lu, President of Shenzhen Urban Planning and Design Institute, said: “Shenzhen and Dubai are cities of a similar age, with comparable spatial structures, and both have undergone rapid urban development over a short period of time. Both cities are standing on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable development. It is firmly believed that this shared background creates significant potential for meaningful and mutually beneficial cooperation. This MoU works not merely as a formal agreement, but a strategic framework for sustained cooperation between the two institutions and two cities.”

She added: “UPDIS is an urban planning and design institution based in Shenzhen for 35 years. It also plays as an important window of international exchange in urban development, governance innovation, and technological application. This collaboration between DM and UPDIS can extend beyond technical exchanges in terms of city planning and regeneration, sponge city, smart mobility and intelligent city development. It can also include personnel training, resource and technology matchmaking, as well as academic and research exchanges. Both sides hope to promote mutual learning through sharing of knowledge, experience and best practices.”

The partnership supports Dubai Municipality’s broader mandate to plan, design, and manage the city in line with Dubai’s long-term urban and economic strategies and the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for forward-looking urban governance and the future of sustainable development.